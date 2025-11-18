The Bears offense rolls deep. They have tons of talent at the skill positions, with only one football to go around. And when things are going good, the Bears mailbag doesn’t have much in the way of pessimism or raised eyebrows.

There is plenty of questions about why someone is or isn’t getting the ball, which makes sense because: A. There are plenty of options, and B. The Bears offense isn’t efficient enough to put teams away.

Let’s be honest, they should’ve beaten the Bengals, Giants and Vikings by multiple scores. Instead, they get into these late-game, do-or-die scenarios.

I still think head coach Ben Johnson is pulling the right levers in terms of ball distribution and matchup advantages, but the questions are valid. Let’s get to them in this Tuesday installment of Bair Mail:

Chaz Boswell from New York City

Please remind Luther Burden III of his promise to make other teams pay for not drafting him in the first round. We need him to keep the Bears playing with a vengeance.

Bair: Rookie receiver Luther Burden is making strides, as evidenced by his increased snap counts over Olamide Zaccheaus and opportunities within the offense. We haven’t seen a large return to this point, though he has made some impactful receptions in recent weeks. He’ll continue to rank below DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland in terms of target share, but Burden is a player that Johnson can design plays for and get him the ball in space.

That’s where he’s truly dangerous.

Burden has said he’ll never forget his perceived draft slight and it will motivate him his entire career. He would be more involved with a team that had lesser quality at receiver. That makes him more of a role player, probably for the entire season. It’s up to Burden to continue building trust and up to Johnson and Williams to find ways to get him the ball.

Clarke Larsen from Davis Junction, Ill.

The Bears have the second-best rushing offense right now and I was wondering what if they made Monangai the lead back, his first game being a starter he was a beast and his running style tires out the defense. I guess my question is do you think our run game could be even better with Monangai getting a few more reps maybe even starting?

Bair: That’s a fair question, Clarke, considering how well Kyle Monangai ran against Cincinnati – 26 carries for 176 yards – by establishing some rhythm. The Rutgers product is the type of player who works better with carries in bulk, when his physical style has a chance to wear defenses down.

He has not done as well with a smaller sample size as a secondary option. D’Andre Swift has been really good since the bye. He averaged more than six yards per carry in the four games heading into Sunday’s win over Minnesota and then had 21 carries for 90 yards in that game.

He deserves to be the feature back and will continue to be so, with his home-run ability on any play. I’d like to see him be more assertive with his decision-making and his cuts. There’s too much hesitation as he looks for a huge play, which leaves some harder yards unearned. Overall, though, Swift is thriving with an excellent run-blocking front and within Johnson’s scheme. I think an ideal Swift-Monangai split is 65%-35%, respectively, but there is a willingness to go with the hot hand. Recently, that has been Swift.

Dick Knowles from Rockford, Ill.

Why has Kmet been forgotten as a pass receiver?

Bair: Full disclosure: This question was asked before Sunday’s victory over Minnesota, when Kmet had five catches on as many targets for 45 yards. I still included it, selfishly, because I wanted to talk about Kmet’s impact. It has been more subtle than in years past, largely because of Colston Loveland. He absorbs some target share and snaps in single tight end sets.

He remains an important cog on this team and has proven a complete tight end even capable of helping in pass protection. Kmet found ways to be open and available to Caleb Williams, who was pressured a ton by the Vikings. He’s good finding space and coming back to the quarterback in those situations. He also had the key block in Williams’ decisive touchdown run against the Giants.

He might not have the receiving numbers circa 2023 within this scheme, but he’s still an integral part of this offense and why it works.

