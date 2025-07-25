Bears mailbag: Expectations for Rome Odunze, Caleb Williams and Tremaine Edmunds

AKE FOREST, Ill. – Check the dateline. That’s a good sign that Bears training camp has started, and that I’m essentially living at Halas Hall these days. Key word: essentially, but only because I’m not sleeping at the facility.

This Bears preseason has picked up significant steam since the last Bair Mail installment. Two practices were conducted entering Friday, the first day fans can join an open practice.

That’ll be a joyous affair – as long as the rain stays away – offering the first opportunity for fans to engage with Ben Johnson and the new Bears product.

Fair warning: it remains a work in progress, especially on offense. As you’d expect for this time of year, with a young quarterback learning a new system.

Johnson has discussed the race to be game ready before facing the Vikings on Monday night, and there’s plenty to do before seeing a checkered flag. That’s why there are so many vaild questions, both optimistic and skeptical, in this Friday mailbag.

Zach Hess from Barrington, Ill.

I think people forget that Rome Odunze was a top 10 pick last year. Should his expectations be really high heading into his second year?

Bair: I think that’s probably fair, Zach, but they come with some caveats. The first is the talent around him. Most teams don’t take a top 10 receiver when they have DJ Moore and Keenan Allen already on the roster. Receivers taken that high typically walk in as the top target, but that wasn’t Odunze’s case. Caleb Williams had solid options in the pattern and spread the ball around some.

Odunze had a solid rookie season though not a spectacular one, with 54 catches for 734 yards and three touchdowns. Go watch the tape, though. He was open more often than his target share suggests, because Moore and Allen were doing their thing.

Odunze seems primed for a big season, having bulked up and spent the offseason preparing for what he believes will be a big season. Could it be a 1,000-yard season with double the touchdowns?

Speaking to expectations, those numbers are possible with Odunze’s skill set working within Ben Johnson’s offense. The bar has been. Odds are good Odunze’s ready to meet that challenge.

Bryan Doll from Chicago

I’m reading these practice reports and it seems like the Caleb Williams and the offense aren’t clicking. Is that something to be concerned about?

Bair: Good question, Bryan. The answer is layered, though.

No. Not right now.

If the first-team offense was experiencing this degree of troubles in mid August, then sure. But it’s late July and this is the second install session, where kinks will get worked out.

Caleb Williams hasn’t been crisp thus far, but “thus far” is only two practices. We’re 100 percent reserving any sort of judgement at this stage. It’s also fair to set a deadline. If the offense and its quarterback are struggling mightily on a regular basis by the time we hit joint practices against the Dolphins and Bills, then it might be time to find a red flag. We’re nowhere near that point, though.

Williams is talented as heck and his supporting cast is very good, from play caller to line to skill players. They just need to find some sync. Odds are that will come with time and the intensity involved with Johnson’s training camp.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen isn’t pulling punches, either, and he’s putting the offense to the test.

Also, we haven’t even put pads on yet. That’s comes Monday, when we could see a talent offensive line set the tone for the entire offense. So, again, all the concern’s way to early. And Williams is way too talented. These operations things should work themselves out.

Reggie McDonald from Peoria, Ill.

I saw that Tremaine Edmunds had the pick and DA said he could be really good this year. We’ve heard that before. Why is this year different?

Bair: Expectations are high when you sign a four year deal worth up to $72 million. Big stats are expected, which isn’t often the case for an off-the-ball linebacker who rings up tons of tackles but fewer of the game-changing numbers fans love.

Edmunds is a talented player. He’s a massive human at 6-foot-5, 253 pounds. He could be really good in Dennis Allen’s system.

Before we get into why that’s the case, here’s a reminder of Allen’s complimentary quote:

“I’m anticipating him being an exceptional playmaker for us,” Allen said. “He’s got size. He’s got range. He’s got speed, a lot of the things we’re going to look for in terms of – look, it’s hard to throw over him. He’s got length in the middle of the field. I’m excited to see what he can do. That was a good start but, you know, we have a long way to go.”

Those are nice things to say. They’re also a sign that Allen believes Edmunds’ skill set translates well to his scheme. I’d agree. I’ve covered Allen before, and he innovatively uses middle linebackers to cover well, roam sideline to sideline and pressure the quarterback.

Edmunds can be impactful doing all that because of his rare size-speed combo. We’ve seen what Allen has done with Demario Davis and even Kaden Elliss. He can get the most of interior linebackers, especially someone with Edmunds’ ability.

