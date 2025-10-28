Bears mailbag: Should Ryan Poles add pass rusher before NFL trade deadline?

The Bears lost a game for the first time in a long time. They won four in a row and had a bye mixed in there, so it had been since Sept. 14 since they last tasted defeat.

Players and coaches weren’t thrilled about it, considering Sunday’s game against Baltimore was a game they could’ve and probably should’ve won.

They left with a 30-16 loss due to a penalty plague and missed golden opportunities. Some pockmarks were covered up to outsiders by all the winning, but they’re exposed now following a defeat.

That has led to some serious questioning of the Bears, including those under the spotlight. We address the Bears quarterback situation and their latest top 10 NFL draft pick in this Bears mailbag.

Gary from Chicago

How likely are the Bears to acquire a pass rusher before the trade deadline?

Bair: That’s a good question that I don’t have a clear answer to. Ryan Poles has been aggressive making in-season trades, including the Montez Sweat deal a few years back.

I think it’s possible, though they have tons of money invested in the front, with Montez Sweat, Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo all making eight-figure average annual salaries.

Adding a veteran rental or making a blockbuster deal seems unlikely, considering the draft capital it would cost to get those players might be steep. The Bears could use a run defender at end with Shemar Turner now on injured reserve. That might be cheaper, especially if the Saints are willing to part with someone who knows Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen and his scheme well. That would make for a smooth transition during the season and could give Chicago the edge-setting capability they need.

The biggest upgrade, however, would be Odeyingbo ramping up his production. I wrote about this in Bears overreactions, but it’s worth mentioning again. He has been a productive player in the past. If he can reach 2023 levels, when he had eight sacks and lots of quarterback pressure, the Bears don’t need a trade, but he has to make that presence felt fast. The trade deadline’s coming up next week.

Rick C from Moline, Ill.

Is there regret yet on taking Loveland with the 10th pick?

Bair: It’s way, way too early for that, Rick. We’re only seven games into the season and Colston Loveland has only played in six of them. I didn’t include the stats from the original question because they were no longer up to date, but the main issue fans have with Loveland is relative to Tyler Warren’s success in Indianapolis.

The Bears had their choice of both at No. 10 overall and selected Loveland for his separation ability, overall athleticism and sneaky blocking prowess. The Michigan product has all those traits.

There should still be tons of confidence that Loveland will turn into the dynamic player many expect him to be. He flashed quality during training camp and is becoming a trusted player in the pattern.

You also have to consider that Loveland’s splitting time with established veteran Cole Kmet and Warren is a featured player. The Bears have more threats in the pattern and have spread the ball around more.

While Warren is off to a strong start, we don’t know where their paths will take them next. Loveland is a good player who has made some rookie mistakes. Loveland obviously hasn’t burst onto the scene like fans had hoped, but the tools and the work ethic are there. He’s got excellent coaching.

Patience should be afforded to a player like that. The Bears (and Loveland) obviously wanted a more impactful start, but the player’s potential remains sky high. Let’s give him time to work things out.

Michael Stoles St. Louis (but born in Chicago)

Shouldn’t we be giving Tyson Bagent a chance? He seems much more polished and accurate than Williams who plays just like Fields.

Bair: First off, love the location amendment. As long as you haven’t become a Cardinals fan, we’re good. (I kid, I kid). Now on to your question, which several have asked.

The Bears are not turning to Tyson Bagent right now. No way. Not even on the table. They drafted Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall. He has the mobility and arm talent and skill to be an excellent quarterback in this league, and I personally wouldn’t put him and Justin Fields in the same category. Not by a long shot.

Ben Johnson came to Chicago, in part, because of Williams. He is committed to Williams’ development as a player in a complex scheme it’ll take a long time to master. While Williams hasn’t been as impactful as many would like, he’s not playing poorly. In fact, Johnson said he saw growth in Williams’ performance versus Baltimore.

“He was very efficient with a football there early in the game,” Johnson said. “I thought he had a number of throws that were on time. We hit a couple in-breakers, that was encouraging to see as well. You know, we were explosive in the passing game. I want to say overall, we had 11 explosives, nine of those were in the passing game.

“I thought he did a good job delivering that football. There’s a couple that we talked about that need to be automatic here at this point halfway through the season that we missed on, and so we’re going to keep on working through that process. I think we’re going to be in good shape. I did think he took a step forward here this week.”

Williams is a work in progress and the Bears will continue to develop his talent. Bagent ranks high among the best backups, but the Bears are 4-3 and will steam ahead with their current quarterback situation for the foreseeable future.

