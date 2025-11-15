Bears vs. Vikings preview: Game picks, bold predictions, how to watch

MINNEAPOLIS — This Bears season has gone well, save one area. They’re 0-2 in the NFC North. Those were the first two games, granted, after which the team picked up steam and won six of the next seven. They’ll need to turn things around within the division to keep pace with an excellent four-pack of teams, starting Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. In this Bears preview, we’ll detail ways that can happen and issues that might arise against a longtime rival.

This marks the second time these teams have met this season, following a 27-24 Vikings victory in Week 1 at Soldier Field. The Bears blew a late lead, and J.J. McCarthy showed out at the end of his first professional start. These teams have forged different paths since then, with McCarthy missing significant time with an ankle sprain. The Vikings experienced some good times working under backup Carson Wentz, but now he’s out for the year, and the Vikings have lost three of their last four.

The Bears are on an opposite track, ripping off one win after another on a somewhat of a heater. The run game has been worked out and quarterback Caleb Williams is starting to dial in. The Vikings remain a real threat with some top talent, so this game should be close. Let’s take a look a key factors, game picks and how to watch this Sunday afternoon contest:

How to watch

Kickoff: Noon CT

TV: FOX

Radio: ESPN Chicago (1000 AM), LATINO MIX 93.5 FM (Spanish); Sirius XM Radio Channels 138 or 382

Out-of-market streaming: NFL Sunday Ticket (YouTube TV); NFL-plus

Wild card

TE Colston Loveland

It’s clear from recent games that quarterback Williams is developing trust in Colston Loveland, the No. 10 overall selection in this year’s NFL draft. Williams looks to him in key situations, in the red zone and on critical downs.

The Michigan product has rewarded Williams with clutch receptions that score points or move the chains. Expect that to continue as the middle of the field should be key in a game against a tough Vikings team that loves to send extra bodies.

Loveland seems to have turned a corner recently and can be a quality option while drawing single coverage. Rome Odunze and DJ Moore demand focus (and safety help) on the outside, so this could provide a golden opportunity for Loveland to take charge in the receiving game.

X Factor

S Kevin Byard III

Jaquan Brisker was asked for one key to beating the Vikings. His answer was simple.

“Don’t let Justin Jefferson go off.”

That’s, in fact, a recipe for success. Slowing the NFL’s most talented receiver is also easier said than done. Jefferson has punished the Bears in the past, both in victories and defeats. Limiting explosives is paramount, which is where veteran safety and captain Kevin Byard III comes in.

The Bears will devote extra attention towards him, especially on deep routes, so Byard can offer help in those situations. He’s adept at picking off passes and is tied for the NFL lead with four. He should have more if not for some unfortunate circumstances, proof positive that he’s always around the ball.

Making smart moves in the back, and at times baiting throws from a young quarterback in McCarthy could prove the difference between a win or a loss in this one.

Bold prediction

Caleb Williams scores four

Williams has looked better as the season has gone on, striking a better balance of when to pass in the pocket and when to run. That remains a work in progress, but Williams has proven adept at producing with his arm and his legs.

That opens up the prospect for a big fantasy day, and Williams is going to do just that. Two rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns for the Bears’ signal caller as he continues to grow and evolve within head coach Ben Johnson’s system.

Week 8 picks

Scott Bair’s selection

Bears 34, Vikings 31

The Bears should’ve defeated the Vikings in Week 1. That game still doesn’t sit right with Chicago, which is motivated to exact some revenge and prove that the team is a legitimate playoff contender. The Vikings are tough, and this coaching matchup is fascinating on both sides of the ball, but Williams will prove to be the difference for a second straight week. A few key takeaways will put the Bears in position to close this game out with a lead. It’ll be tight, but not as stressful as recent weeks.