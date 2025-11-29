How Bears’ Nahshon Wright beat Tush Push, stripped Jalen Hurts on pivotal play

PHILADELPHIA – Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen put Philadelphia’s version of the Tush Push on screen during the defensive meeting, talking about a plan to beat it.

Cornerback Nahshon Wright wasn’t too involved in the game plan for that play. He’s a perimeter player, with a role involved in making sure the Eagles didn’t run outside off of it for a massive gain, like Pittsburgh did the week before.

When the Eagles lined up in that signature play’s formation on third-and-1 from the Bears’ 12-yard line, hung on the periphery as the linemen strained to push the opposition back.

That aim was successful, as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts lost momentum before the line to gain.

As the Eagles continue to push forward, Wright noticed something. Hurts left the ball exposed. Wright ripped it out.

“I’m a lot stronger than I look,” Wright said in an interview with Marquee Sports Network’s Jeff Joniak. “He was kind of holding the ball out there a little lackadaisical. Nobody blocked me, so I was able to get in there and pry it out and from there, just to get on top of it.”

Nahshon Wright strips Jalen Hurts, and it's BEARS BALL 🗣️

pic.twitter.com/Z0oFOigpL0 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 28, 2025

Wright flipped the script. The Eagles were close to taking their first lead of the game late in the third quarter. Wright disrupted that plan.

Kyle Monangai ripped a 31-yard run on the next play, and the run game carried the Bears to the end zone for the first of two touchdowns unanswered that essentially secured a 24-15 victory over the defending Super Bowl champions.

Wright’s smart play was the pivot point in this affair which elevated the Bears to 9-3 and into the NFC’s No. 2 seed.

Wright said he reacted based on football instincts, not a preconceived plan to steal possession. Head coach Ben Johnson intimated something a bit more intentional.

“I mean, we certainly wanted to be sound in how we were defending that play and the compliments off of that play,” Johnson said, “and we were hopeful to have opportunities to get the ball there.”

Other teams have tried to rip the ball out, as Hurts is vulnerable right as his forward momentum is being halted. The Giants were successful doing so, only to have officials rule Hurts’ forward progress had been stopped.

Wright was the second player to take the ball away from Hurts in that situation. He didn’t study the play insentiently, considering he’s a fringe player in the effort.

“On the Tush Push, I didn’t look at it at all,” Wright said. “They showed it in the defensive meetings, but we do preach 11 hats to the ball. If I’m able to get in there, I’m going to get in there.

“…That was just instincts. I kind of saw him hold the ball out with two hands and I trust my strength in that situation. I was able to get in there and rip it out.”

That was Wright’s eighth takeaway of his breakout season, marking a third fumble recovery to go along with five interceptions.

The play earned the first game ball of his career, which has largely been spent down on the depth chart. Wright was expected to be a reserve this season, but Jaylon Johnson’s groin/core muscle issues put Wright onto the first team in training camp. He has been there ever since, even with Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon returning off injured reserve.

His rise has been rapid, easily one of the best storylines of this Bears campaign. This was a highlight moment for Wright, who is not taking this opportunity for granted.

“It’s really a wonderful feeling,” Wright told Joniak. “When I got the game ball, I thanked the organization, the guys in the locker room, the coaching staff for trusting in my and believe in me to go out and do my job.”

Kevin Byard III was playing deeper on the Tush Push, and didn’t have a good vantage of what Wright had done. Others did, and upon seeing their reactions, Byard knew the game had been changed.

“That was probably the play of the game for sure.”



Kevin Byard III on Nahshon Wright's strip of Jalen Hurts on the Tush Push 💪

“I peeked to the sideline and saw DA and everybody saying, ‘we got the ball,’” Byard said in an interview with Joniak. “It was just phenomenal. (Wright) talked about it on the sideline, and I guess he saw the way Jalen (Hurts) was holding the ball, and he just snatched it from him. It was a super awesome play, obviously, because they’re driving right there. That was a huge play. Honestly, it was probably the play of the game.”

