Bears clinch NFC North division title with Packers’ loss to Ravens

The Bears needed one win in their last two games to win the NFC North. Turns out that isn’t even necessary. A Packers loss would also have done the trick.

They got that Saturday night, before their Week 17 kickoff against the San Francisco 49ers on “Sunday Night Football.”

The Baltimore Ravens beat the Packers 41-24 at Lambeau Field. The Packers were at a disadvantage, playing without quarterback Jordan Love. Shoulder and concussion issues kept him out of this one, and backup Malik Willis wasn’t quite righ, dealing with a shoulder injury..

Green Bay had already earned a playoff spot following the Detroit Lions’ loss on Thursday, so they’ll end up a wild card team.

This result cements the Packers at the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff bracket.

It also gives the Bears their first NFC North crown since 2018. While it’s still possible Chicago can earn the NFC’s top seed with two wins and some help, odds seem great they’ll be the No. 2 or No. 3. If they’re the No. 2, which is possible before the Bears’ kickoff assuming the Bills beat the Eagles, that would set up another installment of what, to this point, has been an epic season series with Green Bay.

We won’t get a clearer playoff picture until after Week 17 is complete on Monday night, and we’ve got several games left to play before that happens.

One thing we know for sure is that the Bears will win a division title in head coach Ben Johnson’s first season. While that’s impressive in its own right, Chicago is looking for more. They’ve proven competitive against the top teams on their schedule, with the 49ers representing another huge test on Sunday night between teams that could later meet in the postseason.

Bears can make a run – who would doubt them now? — especially if their health improves and their passing game gains consistency. They’ve also been a team of good fortune, with NFC North foes faltering down the stretch while the Bears have retained strength in the clutch. You play the hand you’re dealt, and the Bears have done so well to this point, now able to celebrate a division crown that has been elusive in recent seasons.