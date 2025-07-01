NFC North power rankings: Jared Goff, Jordan Love top QB list

Editor’s note: We have some time to kill entering Chicago Bears training camp, leaving plenty of time to ponder and discuss. Our summer Tuesdays will be spent looking at the NFC North overall with some divisional power rankings. They’re going to be tough considering that this division is loaded with talented and successful teams. Three franchises made the playoffs, for goodness sake. There’s a new starting quarterback in the division. Here’s the power ranking of NFC North quarterbacks.

The NFC North doesn’t have the NFL’s true elites under center, but it does have some impactful players with track records of success. They include two QBs from the first round of last year’s draft who are just getting started, one with serious potential and another with college production.

It must be noted that this list isn’t based on individual potential. It’s based on production and what has been done, plus the matchup of talent and coaching. This wasn’t an easy one, and I seriously debated putting Caleb Williams in second because of Ben Johnson — and I’m not a huge Jordan Love believer, but the Green Bay quarterback still comes out ahead. Williams just hasn’t shown us enough at this point, though that’s not all his fault.

All right, here we go:

4. J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

The former Michigan quarterback was known as a talented individual and quality team leader. He falls into Johnson’s place on our NFC North head coach rankings, with the complete lack of NFL experience in his current position.

McCarthy, a 2024 first-round pick who missed all of last season with a torn meniscus in his right knee, might be very good even as a rookie. We have to see it first. He’ll have Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison to help him out, plus Kevin O’Connell to guide his way. That gives the Vikings hope that McCarthy can develop into a quality NFL passer and validate their decision to let Sam Darnold walk out the front door last year.

3. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

There’s no doubting Williams’ talent or the great potential of him working with Johnson. It’s also not his fault that his offensive coordinator and head coach were fired during last season. That didn’t help his development, either, so this might be considered a second chance at a first season.

Williams learned some important things from experience, so 2024 wasn’t a wash. There will be struggles as Williams grows accustomed to the specifics of how to run Johnson’s system, but there will be highlights aplenty while he works with a significantly upgraded interior offensive line and a talented collection of skill players. He well could be atop this list 12 months from now, especially if high expectations are realized.

2. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

This one was tough. I don’t have tons of faith in Love, but I bounced the list off someone (hi, Kyle!) and he said that he’d pick Love if he had to go win a game right now. He’s not wrong. Love threw for 4,159 yards in 2023 and wasn’t as good last season, but the Packers had Josh Jacobs eating up yards and some issues with their receivers.

He’s a good player who pairs well with Packers head coach/offensive play-caller Matt LaFleur, and has seven game-winning drives in the last two seasons. That ability to perform under pressure puts Love above a more talented quarterback from Chicago.

1. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Some still discount the former No. 1 overall pick. Not here.

Goff has thrown for at least 4,400 passing yards in each of his last three seasons, with a stellar rating. He completed 72 percent of his passes in 2024, for goodness sake, and led the Lions to an NFC North title. It’s fair to wonder how Goff will perform without Johnson, but we’re not there yet.

Goff understands how to execute Detroit’s offense, and his skills are a good fit for what it requires. There’s little argument that Goff is the best quarterback in the division right now, based upon the standards we’ve set.