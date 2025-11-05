Joe Tryon-Shoyinka shares thoughts on NFL trade-deadline deal to Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Joe Tryon-Shoyinka had a crazy first 24 hours as a Chicago Bear. The veteran defensive end found out Tuesday afternoon that he had been acquired via trade from Cleveland, then immediately hopped on a flight to Chicago and went straight to Halas Hall.

He got a crash course in the Bears’ defensive system that evening, eventually leaving the team’s training complex around 11 p.m.

Wednesday morning came early, with physicals and then a full meeting schedule, a walk-through and an afternoon practice.

“I feel like I’m part of the team already,” Tryon-Shoyinka said in a press conference. “…(Bears players are) all super welcoming. They’re excited to have me. Just a bunch of laughs. Just ready to get ready for a win.”

Tryon-Shoyinka said he’ll be ready to play on Sunday against the New York Giants at Soldier Field, though his exact role will be determined throughout the practice week.

It seems likely that Austin Booker will be the primary defensive end opposite Montez Sweat, with Tryon-Shoyinka helping on a rotational basis, especially on obvious rushing downs.

“We’re kind of low in numbers there in that D-line room,” head coach Ben Johnson said. “And so adding Joe into the equation should hopefully give us a little boost here for the second half.”

The former first-round pick out of the University of Washington said he brings speed and disruption to the Bears’ defense, in addition to his natural physical gifts. He’s a massive human at 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, with great length and speed for someone his size. His raw athleticism is off the charts, but it hasn’t translated to immense production.

He didn’t play much defensively in Cleveland and never reached expectations in Tampa Bay, which made him the No. 32 overall pick in 2021. He had 15 sacks over four seasons with the Buccaneers, with a high of five sacks in 2023. His pressure numbers were never sky high, maxing out at 48 in 2022.

Why didn’t it work out in Tampa Bay?

“Consistency, you know?” Tryon-Shoyinka said. “It’s a production-based business. Look at the stats; it probably wasn’t where it needed to be, but you can’t let that stop you. You gotta keep grinding, keep working, you know there’s more ahead of you. That’s in the past.”

He has an opportunity to be a significant contributor if that role is earned. He’s hyped to be joining a winning team in Chicago, especially one that leads the league in takeaways, as you can see below.

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka got hype just thinking of takeaways with this Bears defense 😤 pic.twitter.com/ge7u5dGxgI — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 5, 2025

This is a fresh start and a chance to play regularly if he earns the opportunities from coordinator Dennis Allen and position coach Jeremy Garrett.

“It’s an amazing opportunity, go out and play,” Tryon-Shoyinka said. “Amazing defense with some of these dudes on his defense. We all trying to get to that next game. We got a lot in front of us, but it’s one game at a time right now. I’m trying to just find my identity with this team and fit in where I can.”

