The jaws of defeat fear the Chicago Bears in 2025.

At 7-3 after Week 11, head coach Ben Johnson’s group sit in sole possession of the NFC North while inching ever closer to a long-awaited playoff berth.

In five of those seven victories, the Bears have come from behind in the fourth quarter to steal a win as time expired. That’s what happened in Sunday’s 19-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, which was wrapped up with Cairo Santos’ walk-off field goal after the Vikings took a one-point lead with 50 seconds to go.

“7-3 is nothing to scoff at,” Johnson told reporters of his team on Sunday. “As ugly as it can be at times … we’re capable of finding a way.”

Sometimes, the numbers speak louder than words. Here are three stats that put the Bears’ ability to ‘find a way’ into perspective:

1. 82 big plays

Chicago’s offense has totaled 82 big plays (passes of 20-plus yards and rushes of 10-plus yards) this season, ranking No. 1 in the NFL. They have 28 in the fourth quarter this season, also the most in the NFL.

BIG PLAYS, NFL 2025

1. Chicago Bears 82

2. Buffalo Bills 77

3. New England Patriots 69

New York Giants 69

5. Indianapolis Colts 68

4TH-QUARTER BIG PLAYS

1. Chicago Bears 28

2. New York Giants 23

Minnesota Vikings 23

4. Buffalo Bills 22

Denver Broncos 22

One of those plays on Sunday was Caleb Williams’ 24-yard completion to Colston Loveland on third-and-13 at the Bears’ own 15-yard line with 6:32 left to play.

2. 104.7 net yards

In the fourth quarter, the Bears are averaging 104.7 net yards offensively, the third-most in the NFL.

4TH QUARTER NET YARD AVG., NFL, 2025

1. Denver Broncos 110.0

2. Buffalo Bills 106.9

3. Chicago Bears 104.7

4. New York Giants 101.1

The Bears netted 150-plus yards in the fourth quarter of their comeback wins against the Cincinnati Bengals (153) and the New York Giants (150).

3. Five fourth-quarter comebacks

Never a doubt 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/mUppb3wNO7 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 16, 2025

Caleb Williams registered his fifth fourth-quarter comeback this season, the most by any player in the NFL in 2025 and the most in a single season by any Bears quarterback in franchise history. Jay Cutler had four in both the 2010 and 2015 seasons.

Williams’ 19 career games without throwing an interception are the most by any quarterback over the last two seasons through the early afternoon slate of Week 11 games. Williams has amassed six fourth-quarter comebacks over his last 11 outings, posting an 8-3 record.

4TH QUARTER COMEBACKS, NFL, 2025

1. Chi. QB Caleb Williams 5

2. T.B. QB Baker Mayfield 4

Den. QB Bo Nix 4

4. G.B. QB Jordan Love 3

4TH QUARTER COMEBACKS, SINGLE SEASON, BEARS HIST.

1. 2025 QB Caleb Williams 5

2. 2015 QB Jay Cutler 4

2010 QB Jay Cutler 4