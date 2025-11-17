Bears overreactions: Ben Johnson’s team is an NFL playoff lock

The Bears are 7-3 and sit alone atop the NFC North. Wrap your brain around that.

A combination of Sunday’s 19-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit’s loss to Philadelphia set up this scenario, one that seemed preposterous after the Lions beat Chicago by three scores back in Week 2.

Yet here we are, with the Bears winning seven of their last eight. And, here we go: If the season ended today, the Bears would be the NFC’s No. 3 seed with a home playoff game.

The season, however, did not end today. There are seven games left, plenty of time to surge or fall back. Either option is available, with Ben Johnson’s team playing a flawed brand of football dependent on turnover margin and late-game heroics.

That’s no way to live. The Bears have expertly walked the razor’s edge to this point, but they could topple at any time. Improving overall play, especially offensive efficiency, is required for sustainable results.

Sorry if this sounds all doom and gloom. It wasn’t meant to be. Just providing the perspective expected from Bears overreactions. Let’s get to them following a big Week 11 win at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Bears are a playoff lock

Overreaction?: Yes

Head coach Ben Johnson gets asked about playoff prospects after each recent win. The Bears are aware of their conference standing but not obsessed with it. They acknowledge reality but understand the standings only matter upon becoming final.

We’re a million miles from that.

“We’re (around) midseason right now,” Johnson said in his postgame press conference. “So, we’re not even looking at that. We’ve earned seven wins so far and we’re really looking for the opportunity to go 1-0 next week.”

Stacking wins is important in arguably the NFL’s toughest division, which is tightly bunched with several key rivalry games on the horizon. The Bears can finish the final stretch below .500 and still reach 10 wins, which might be all it takes to earn the No. 7 seed. Or maybe not.

The NFC is super competitive, with the Lions one game back of Chicago and currently out of the playoff picture. The Bears control their fate, with games against the Lions and 49ers and two against the Packers remaining on the slate. Performing well in that quartet could set them up for the postseason. Struggles might lose some tiebreakers and prove costly after the new year.

Caleb Williams’ passing inefficiency is the area of greatest concern

Overreaction?: No

Quarterback Caleb Williams completed 50% of his passes against the Vikings. Not great. There were some drops and Williams faced a Vikings defense that blitzed him relentlessly, on 66% of his dropbacks. That’s a crazy-high number and the opposite of how Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores attacked him in Week 1.

Williams was pressured 44% of the time, which makes it harder to remain on schedule and functional within the pocket. Passing efficiency has been an issue in recent weeks, and it’s not all on the quarterback.

Williams completion percentage has been below 60% in six of the last seven games. While some big plays have been made, the completion volume isn’t high enough for an offense like this, especially in taking smaller positive gains. Williams is an instinctual player and has played some winning football in that span, but the passing offense doesn’t have a great rhythm.

Johnson is a problem solver, though. There are few coaches in the NFL better suited to fix the issue or design play to both remedy it and make like easier on the quarterback.

Banged up secondary remains the team strength

Overreaction?: No

The Bears have played most of this season without Kyler Gordon or Jaylon Johnson. They have lost others for smaller spurts, yet remain active and dangerous and aggressive making plays on the ball.

Kevin Byard’s an ageless wonder, leading the NFL with five interceptions in his 10th professional season. Nashon Wright has been a revelation, going from spot starter to full-time mainstay with four picks of his own. Jaquan Brisker’s active all over the field and in-season signing C.J. Gardner-Johnson has the slot on lock.

All these takeaways generated are the Bears’ lifeblood. They’re 6-0 when creating multiple takeaways and have a plus-19 turnover ratio in their seven wins.

"It's kind of been the story of our wins, we know how important that statistic is."



Defensive back was tested but has held up well, with both Gordon and Jaylon Johnson expected to return in the coming weeks. That would bolster an already solid group that gives up some yards and explosive plays but has managed to consistently take the ball away. Without them, the Bears record isn’t where it currently stands.

