Bears practice report: Colston Loveland gets slimed after monster game

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Colston Loveland entered the Bears locker room after Wednesday’s practice, covered with specks of green slime.

The rookie tight end was Nickelodeon’s player of the week, which includes the traditional slime shower. Most players know about it ahead of time. Not Loveland.

His teammates surprised the rookie, who was honored by the children’s television network and the NFC, as the offensive player of the week. It was well deserved after he had six catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner in a 47-42 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

That’s why he got the slime treatment and didn’t see it coming.

Slimetime at Halas Hall 👀 pic.twitter.com/m0g1SAEaxy — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 6, 2025

[MORE: Bears rookie Colston Loveland wins NFC Offensive Player of Week award]

“(Bears PR man Danny Markino) is like, ‘we got an interview, come over here when you’re done,’ and I see (Olamide Zaccheaus) and (Tyrique Stevenson) looking at me, standing there and then I think Theo (Benedet) poured the slime on my head.”

It was a fun little twist to a good week for Loveland, where he made some huge plays in Cincinnati. He chose to view his accomplishments through a different lens.

“It was more important for the team, you know?” Loveland said. “Whatever we needed to do to get a win. I’ve been saying that. Whatever I’m asked to do, I need to go out there and execute it. That’s why I’m here, that’s why the Bears drafted me, that’s what I’m supposed to do. Super blessed to be put in that position and do something for the team.”

While the stats haven’t been eye-popping, the Bears have asked Loveland to make some big plays. They went to him twice on gotta-have-it downs against the Saints, and has been a primary option for Caleb Williams in the middle of the field. Now he’s getting his flowers following a monster day that showcased his ability and his development within the Bears system.

“It’s, it’s well deserved, “head coach Ben Johnson said. “I thought he came through for us and it really wasn’t the first week that he’s done that. We’ve kind of put him in some positions there throughout the season so far where fourth quarter, and we need to close the game out, and the ball tends to find his hands.

“He’s that type of guy, when he’s called upon, he’s going to answer it. And the bigger the moment, I think he’s going to rise to the occasion. So, he did a great job there last week. I think it’s a good stepping stone for us. He’s exactly what we thought we were acquiring when we drafted him and so I’m very pleased with that.”

[READ: Ryan Poles explains Bears’ 2025 NFL trade deadline approach]

D’Andre Swift says he’ll play vs. Giants

Bears primary running back D’Andre Swift tried to battle through a groin injury last week but ultimately wasn’t able to play against the host Cincinnati Bengals.

Rookie Kyle Monangai filled in well for Swift – that might be underselling it – to the tune of 176 rushing yards on 26 carries. Swift won’t miss another game, though. The veteran rusher came right out and said he’ll play Sunday’s home game against the New York Giants.

[READ: Joe Tryon-Shoyinka shares thoughts on NFL trade-deadline deal to Bears]

High praise for “unicorn” Darnell Wright

A film clip of Bears right tackle Darnell Wright has gone viral, where he drives Bengals edge rusher Shemar Stewart back and into the turf on a crucial run play.

There’s another one making the rounds, of Wright doing a cartwheel, celebrating Colston Loveland’s game-winning touchdown catch and run.

Darnell Wright Cartwheel at the end 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/CKwSN2lJzS — Buck the Designer (@BuckKodiak) November 3, 2025

We know the 6-foot-5, 325-pound Wright was a mauler, but his athleticism is next level for someone that size.

“I call him the unicorn for a reason,” Johnson said. “He does some things that are pretty extraordinary. We have to continue to highlight what he can do with or without the ball himself. He’s playing really good football right now.”

Hold on. Johnson’s excited about what Wright can do “with or without the ball.” The creative offensive play caller has a reputation for getting offensive linemen involved in the passing game. And we saw Wright make an athletic catch in training camp, so anythingis possible in that regard.

#Bears practice in the books today. Some fun to start practice with OL and QBs catching passes.



Here’s Darnell Wright making a nice one handed catch: pic.twitter.com/SuejdqQIJd — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) June 5, 2025

[READ: NFL trade deadline reaction: State of Bears defensive line right now]

The Bears practiced in pads on Wednesday without several key players.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring) missed practice after getting hurt late in Sunday’s game. It’s also extremely rare to see safety Kevin Byard III show up on the participation report, let alone miss practice, but the team captain was out Wednesday with back and ankle issues.

Receivers Rome Odunze (heel/ankle) and DJ Moore (hip/groin) missed Wednesday’s practice, as they did last week, while managing injuries without coming out of the gameday lineup.

Here’s the full participation report:

Submit your questions below for inclusion in the next Bears mailbag!!