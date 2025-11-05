Colston Loveland‘s big game Sunday is being recognized league-wide.

The Chicago Bears rookie tight end was awarded as the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week after catching six passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling 47-42 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Loveland hauled in the game-winning 58-yard touchdown pass from Caleb Williams with 17 seconds left in the game.

COLSTON LOVELAND TAKES IT ALL THE WAY!



BEARS LEAD 47-42 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/LIA17H14qR — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 2, 2025

He’s the second Bears player to win the award this season, joining Williams, who did so for his Week 3 performance against the Dallas Cowboys.

[READ: Five amazing stats that defined Colston Loveland’s big game against Bengals]

Loveland, a University of Michigan product, is the first Bears rookie to be named NFC Offensive Player of the Week since running back Jordan Howard took home the honors in Week 8 of the 2016 season. He’s just the third Bears rookie ever to win it.

The last rookie tight end to be named an Offensive Player of the Week was the New York Giants’ Jeremy Shockey in Week 17 of the 2002 season.