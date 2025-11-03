Five amazing Colston Loveland stats that defined Bears rookie’s big game

Colston Loveland has officially arrived in the NFL.

The Bears rookie tight end had a breakout game in Sunday’s 47-42 Bears win against the Bengals.

Entering the contest in Cincinnati, Loveland had 11 receptions for 116 yards and zero touchdowns on the season.

On Sunday, he had six receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns – including a game-winning 58-yard score with 17 seconds left.

COLSTON LOVELAND TAKES IT ALL THE WAY!



BEARS LEAD 47-42 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/LIA17H14qR — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 2, 2025

Here are five stats that showcase just how strong of a performance he had:

Loveland became the first Bears rookie tight end to secure multiple receiving TDs and rack up 100 yards receiving in a single game since 1961 (Mike Ditka: 3 TDs, 190 yards).

Loveland’s 58-yard receiving TD is the third-longest game-winning TD reception in the final two minutes of a fourth quarter or overtime by any NFL rookie since at least 1970. Only Arizona Cardinals wide receiver John Brown (75 yards in 2014) and Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Santonio Holmes (67 yards in 2006) had longer game-winning TD receptions as rookies since at least 1970.

Loveland is the third Bears rookie with 100+ receiving yards and two receiving TDs in a game since 1970 (Marty Booker and Willie Gault).

Loveland’s 58-yard game-winning receiving TD is the longest game-winning receiving TD by a TE since 2015 – (Packers TE Richard Rodgers, 61 yards).

Loveland’s 58-yard go-ahead touchdown in Week 9 against the Bengals increased the Bears’ win probability by 58.7% (39.8% to 98.5%). It marks the second-largest win probability increase on a play this season (New York Giants’ Russell Wilson 48-yard touchdown pass to Malik Nabers with 25 seconds remaining in Week 2, 61.2 percent increase), per Next Gen Stats.

“Caleb (Williams) delivered it right on the money, right in my chest,” Loveland said postgame. “And then I happened to, like, kind of spin around. I was like, ‘man, I’m still up, so may as well go try to score this thing.'”