Bears practice squad: Ryan Poles brings 15 players back after roster cuts

The Bears initial 53-man roster was set on Tuesday. The waiver wire cranked up on Wednesday morning, with the Bears being awarded two claims.

Everyone who passed through the wire unclaimed was free to be signed to the practice squad. The Bears inked deals with 15 players for the 16-man unit, the team announced on just before their Wednesday afternoon practice.

Here’s the full list:

WR Maurice Alexander

WR Miles Boykin

RB Brittain Brown

TE Stephen Carlson

DL Xavier Carlton

LB Power Echols

LS Luke Elkin

DB Tre Flowers

DL Jonathan Ford

DB Mekhi Garner

DL Tanoh Kpassagnon

DL Jamree Kromah

OL Jordan McFadden

WR JP Richardson

OL Ricky Stromberg

The Bears still have a open spot remaining, which could go to another player who spent the offseason program and training camp with the Bears, or it could go to another player who is now a street free agent. Veteran defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon is on the list after being a surprise cut on Tuesday. He’s expected back on the active roster at some point. It’s fair to believe that long snapper Scott Daly and return man Devin Duvernay, corresponding moves for their awarded waiver claims, should be back in some capacity before Monday night’s regular-season opener versus the Vikings. The Bears did this exact thing with Daly last year, and he was on the active roster later in the year to save roster spots for other positions.

The Bears have released LS Scott Daly and WR Devin Duvernay as corresponding moves for their awarded waiver claims, Jaylon Jones and D'Marco Jackson.



Both guys are vested veterans (not subject to waivers), nothing official, but this could be some roster juggling. We'll see. — Scott Bair (@ScottBairNFL) August 27, 2025

Adding Brown to the practice squad offers the Bears some running-back injury protection entering Week 1, if both Roschon Johnson and Kyle Monagai aren’t physically ready. Brown could be a standard elevation, without having to technically join the active roster. The list above contains quality depth along the defensive line, especially, and with Stephen Carlson at tight end.