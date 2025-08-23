Bears report card: Team grades in NFL preseason finale vs. Chiefs

It’s tough to make strong evaluations from small sample sizes. That’s why last week’s report card was tricky. The Bears starters played two offensive series and just one on defense in a preseason contest versus Buffalo.

We saw more of those guys during Friday’s exhibition finale, a 29-27 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The starters are therefore easier to assess, though we should think about this exercise in evaluation less as a report card and more of a progress report.

It’s something to bring home, review with your teacher and figure out ways to do better when the marks actually impact your GPA. So, let’s dive into each phase of the game, with a decided slant toward the first team.

Rushing offense

This group got an incomplete last time, because D’Andre Swift didn’t participate. He was suited up this time and head coach Ben Johnson took a balanced approach to his offensive play calling.

Swift had 28 yards on seven carries, including a 12-yard jaunt and some tough inside runs acquiring yards that sustained drives. Johnson came away impressed with Swift’s toughness and quick decision making. It was good for him to get reps with the starting offensive line save Joe Thuney – he was given a veteran’s pass through the preseason – though the run game will be even better with the All-Pro back in the lineup. Overall, the first unit averaged 5.2 yards per carry. That’s a solid sum.

Grade: B-plus

Passing offense

Quarterback Caleb Williams had good moments and bad against Kansas City, as he’s had all summer long. Consistency has been missing and correctable mistakes are being made. Then he’ll uncork a beauty to Rome Odunze for an explosive play and a tight-window touchdown throw to complete a successful two-minute drill.

While Williams’ decision making wasn’t always crisp, receivers didn’t find consistent separation either. The passing attack remains disjointed, a point of frustration for those who have experienced how good it can be.

Grade: C

Rushing defense

The Chiefs have a physical runner in Kareem Hunt and an explosive one in Isiah Pacheco. The Bears had trouble stopping both styles on Friday, giving up 6 yards per carry to those two. That’s trouble, as is a strong Chiefs interior offensive line. The Bears didn’t handle it particularly well, though missing interior linebacker Tremaine Edmunds – he won’t be out long – and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett – like Thuney, he got a veteran’s pass – had an impact. The Bears should be good overall. Wasn’t great against the Chiefs.

Grade: C-minus

Passing defense

Patrick Mahomes was the opposing quarterback. That’ll cause any pass defense some hardship. It wasn’t all the quarterback this time. The Bears pass rush could create threatening pressure, and the coverage wasn’t tight enough. This group missed some tackles and allowed explosive plays aplenty. If we’re gonna excuse the run defense for missing persons, we should point out that Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon didn’t play in this one. Would’ve helped had they been available, but the team’s depth wasn’t able to curtail the lightning quick Chiefs offense on this day.

Grade: C-minus

Special teams

The Bears had an extra point blocked. Kicker Cairo Santos missed off the left upright from 47 yards out. Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower surely didn’t like that.

Grade: D

Coaching

Scheme or motivation wasn’t an issue today. It was the execution that wasn’t good enough. The next two weeks must be used to find consistency in doing the little things right on both sides of the ball. The staff is good. It’s honest and direct, which will go a long ways in getting things fixed. And, if we’re looking beyond the starters for a second, the coaches found a way to help lower units rally and win the game.

Grade: C

