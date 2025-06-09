Rome Odunze had a pre-draft process whirlwind. A college player goes into it straightaway from their final season, with the workouts and interviews all designed to achieve the highest selection possible.

Rome Odunze didn’t have to wait long. The man’s name was called just nine selections in by a Bears team who had already taken quarterback Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall. This was clearly intentional, to create a lasting partnership akin to some of the best ever.

It was all gas, no brakes since the University of Washington’s summer camp began, with an all-football mentality from then through the end of a disappointing 5-12 Bears season.

It ended in January, which gave Odunze time to take a breath. He was thoughtful about the experience and what would come next with new head coach Ben Johnson. His rookie season wasn’t ideal. There was too much losing and not enough production.

“Losing sucks,” Odunze said last week in a post-minicamp practice. “I don’t like losing, so that was the hardest part.”

Odunze needs to be better in 2025. That’s why improvement and development were required.

“I took that time in the offseason up from when we finished playing up until this point to dial in on what I felt like I needed my physicality and body type to be to play at a high level,” Odunze said. “And I think I’ve continued to make strides in that aspect because of that strength in my upper body and all those different things. I feel like I made strides in that way.”

Odunze is bigger. That passes the eye test. His lean mass is way up. He’s smarter, having learned from last year’s experience. He has had time for reflection during his first professional offseason. There are no classes. Career is his current focus, and Odunze has taken advantage of the downtime to seek improvement.

Odzune had a solid first NFL season, but not a great one. Most of that was due to external factors, dealing with a fired offensive coordinator and head coach during the season. The offensive line didn’t help, in addition to having so many mouths to feed with DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and Cole Kmet also on the roster. Williams went to Odunze time and again in clutch situations, proof of a building trust, even if it wasn’t fruitful enough in Year 1.

Odunze’s season was just sort of okay, with 54 receptions for 734 yards and three touchdowns. That sum came on 101 targets and an unacceptable completion percentage that surely won’t carry on in the future. It’s a sign, though, that Williams trusts his NFL draft classmate. Odunze’s working to be ready for a heavy workload.

“I’ve just tried to build physically, mentally as well,” Odunze said. “Just trying to put myself in peak condition, spiritually, mentally, physically, for this season, for me to have the best season yet that I’ve had in this league.”

Those aspirations will only be accomplished with targeted training. Odunze is ready for that.

“That comes to a lot of different aspects, to focusing on the playbook, to focusing on the weight room, getting faster, getting stronger, all those different things,” Odunze said. “When it comes to goals-wise, I like to think about the team and winning games and making the playoffs. Individually, wanna go for 1,000 [yards], double-digit [touchdowns]. I haven’t homed in on any specific numbers yet, but I’ve always got those things in the back of my mind. I think when you’re doing the right things and you’re having success, and the team is having success, all the statistics and those numbers will come.”