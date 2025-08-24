Five Bears players who are on 53-man roster bubble but could make it

The Bears entered training camp with a massive number of roster spots already assigned. Heightened talent levels following an aggressive offseason of free agency, trades and four high NFL draft picks created a situation where earning a roster spot would be difficult.

It was, however, possible.

That was clear watching some standouts who made an impression in practice and in games. Cornerback Nahshon Wright is an example of someone considered a bubble player during the offseason program who’s now a virtual lock after working well with the first unit all summer long.

He won’t make this list of Bears roster bubble players. He has done too much for too long to have questions surrounding his place on the team. Fellow cornerback Nick McCloud might be in that spot, too, with Terell Smith lost for the season.

Guard Luke Newman’s another player once on the back end of his position group who has firmly established himself as a solid option as a reserve guard and emergency center. Same with tackle Theo Benedet, who has battled for and seemingly earned his place.

There are others with unknown status who could end up on the active roster come Tuesday afternoon or end up a waiver claim or valuable addition to the Bears practice squad. Let’s make a case for a few of them:

WR Jahdae Walker

The undrafted rookie has made some excellent plays in preseason games, most notably in decisive moments from Friday’s comeback preseason victory over Kansas City.

All the feels pic.twitter.com/yqg6ohZv0Q — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 23, 2025

Recency bias could well factor in here, but Walker has shined at different points of training camp. He has rarely worked with the second unit, though, which could raise an eyebrow about whether he could take a sixth receiver spot – there’s no guarantee the Bears will even have one – over Tyler Scott, an experienced player who also has speed and special teams prowess.

Walker’s performance in the preseason could’ve put him on other radars, meaning he might not make it through waivers. Is that a risk the Bears are willing to take? They have some tough choices at receiver, and taking Walker could be an investment in the future.

DL Daniel Hardy

The second-year pro is not someone I’ve had on previous roster projections, but Austin Booker’s knee injury – head coach Ben Johnson said Booker could miss a few weeks, making him a short-term IR candidate – puts him in play. There’s a lot to like about Hardy, too. He plays with energy off the edge. He cares deeply about special teams and cross-trained as an off-the-ball linebacker this summer. That gives Hardy value in several areas, something prioritized at the back of the roster.

RB Brittain Brown

The Bears have injury issues at running back, with Roschon Johnson, Kyle Monangai and Travis Homer all dealing with ailments that have kept them out recently. Should one of them have an absence that could extend beyond Week 1 and lands them on IR with a designation to return, Brown could fill a void. He was the first running back off the bench on Friday and has fared well since being signed on Aug. 11 and could get the nod as a reserve, at least temporarily.

DT Zacch Pickens

The big defensive tackle and 2022 third-round NFL draft pick has fallen back within an upgraded position group now featuring Grady Jarrett. It’s uncertain if he’ll make the 53-man roster, but he has the talent to produce in this league. Second-round rookie Shemar Turner’s presence could help Pickens’ case, considering Turner has missed most all of camp and may not be ready for full-time duty come Week 1. Pickens gives the Bears insurance and depth at that position while Turner develops and rounds back into shape.

G Bill Murray

I’ve written time and again how much I like Murray’s playing style on the inside, and he could be a solid reserve at both guard spots. Will they keep a third backup interior player behind Ryan Bates and Newman? Or could the Bears get him to the practice squad as a call-up if needed down the line? Sometimes it’s not about Murray vs. someone in his position group, either. It could be about roster math and filling all roles across the team.