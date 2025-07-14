Bears roster projection: T.J. Edwards, Tremaine Edmunds lead four-man linebacker corps

Editor’s note: The Bears are in a quiet period before starting training camp in late July. We’ve seen this new talent collection work at times during the offseason program, albeit without pads, this spring. Those access points provided opportunity to see players, how they’re used and with which units. There is no depth chart, Ben Johnson likes to say, but we’ll still make a 53-man roster projection right now, position by position, with the understanding that so much will change in camp. You’ll get a new projection every Monday and Thursday through the summer before camp. Let’s keep this series going with the linebackers.

New Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen technically employs a 4-3 base defense but doesn’t spend much time in it. He loves using varied defensive sets, often with extra defensive backs roaming the backfield. The nickel package is pretty standard across the league, though Allen likes extra safeties who can play deep or in the box.

We’ll often see two linebackers on the field – again, that’s not unusual – which is why this roster projection goes light on off-the-ball linebackers. The Bears had five linebackers most of last season, maybe a more appropriate number in hindsight.

Linebackers roster projection

Keepers

Tremaine Edmunds

T.J. Edwards

Ruben Hyppolite

Amen Ogbongbemiga

Odd men out

Noah Sewell

Swayze Bozeman

Power Echols

Carl Jones

Noah Sewell

This projection goes heavy on defensive backs, for reasons mentioned above, but Noah Sewell or a linebacker with a strong camp could end up on the final roster as a fifth member of the position group. Ryan Poles and Ben Johnson could also roll with four, keep one on the practice squad and put a safety at linebacker in a true emergency.

There’s also the Daniel Hardy factor. He didn’t make our defensive line projection, but the Bears cross-trained the edge rusher as an off-the-ball linebacker. He could be an option at two spots if he makes the roster, which is possible considering he’d be a core special-teams player.

Ogbongbemiga has the fourth linebacker spot primarily for special teams. I’ve been confidently outspoken about the fact Edmunds will have a big season working with Allen. He and Edwards should be true three-down players, as they were last season. They work well together, with the speed and tackling ability to warrant never leaving the field.

The Bears drafted Hyppolite in the fourth round this season, a surprise selection who didn’t get a combine invite but starred at Maryland’s pro day and stood out during the offseason program. He could well be the primary strongside linebacker, when that position’s required, and the first reserve option behind Edmunds and Edwards.

The Bears can get by with four linebackers, considering special teams availability at other positions, but a fifth might be required at the expense of another position. Time will tell on that.