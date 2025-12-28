Bears vs. 49ers preview: Game picks, predictions, how to watch in Week 17

SANTA CLARA – The Bears keep marching towards the NFC playoffs, now with assurance that they’ll get there. That happened when Detroit lost week.

They’ve officially clinched the division after Green Bay’s loss to Baltimore on Saturday night.

They’ll face yet another opponent already set for the playoff field on Sunday night when they square off against San Francisco at Levi’s Stadium. The 49ers are beat up on defense especially, but head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense can score points. This team has been shockingly good, is playing at a home venue a long ways from Chicago.

That means the Bears will be test in their final regular-season road game of the season. If they want to lock down the division and the No. 2 overall seed – there’s still a shot at No. 1 if – the Bears must (yet again) find a way to win.

Here’s everything you need to know about this game and keys to emerging victorious:

How to watch

Kickoff: 7:20 p.m. CT

TV: NBC 5 Chicago; NBC stations throughout Bears market

Radio: ESPN Chicago (1000 AM), LATINO MIX 93.5 FM (Spanish); Westwood One

Out-of-market streaming: Peacock, NFL-plus

Wild card

RB Kyle Monangai

D’Andre Swift has been steadily efficient, with one exception, for weeks now. His reliability and explosiveness have been paramount in the run game’ overall success.

Rookie Kyle Monagai isn’t quite as consistent, but the Bears turn into a dominant force when he gets going and the run game reaches high gear. He’s a violent runner when great burst, and he could relentlessly attack an injury-plagued 49ers defensive front. If the Bears have a late lead and Monangai is rolling, the run game could be the ultimate closer.

X Factor

DT Grady Jarrett

Bears standout defensive tackle Grady Jarrett had seven tackles, with six run stuffs – of a 0-2-yard gain – a quarterback hit and a batted pass last week against the Packers. He had three key run stops, a sack and a QB hit the week prior against Cleveland.

The high-priced free agent had a slow start while dealing with a knee issue he played through before it cost him some games, but he’s rounding into far better form of late and has become a force on the inside.

That will be key against the 49ers run game, taking away the interior runs (along with Andrew Billings) while allowing others to pursue all-world 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and plug gaps in the zone scheme. Jarrett still has some pass-rush juiceand quarterback Brock Purdy can be had with strong interior pressure. A few splash plays from Jarrett could slow the 49ers offense just enough to make an impact and force some turnovers thrown down the field.

Bold prediction

Luther Burden III’s big return

We don’t mean that literally, though he does have return experience. His impact should come from the outside and the slot, as the Bears get an exciting weapon back from injury. DJ Moore and Colston Loveland might still be primary targets, but you can see his chemistry with Caleb Williams building steadily. That was clear in the games before he got hurt, where Burden had 10 catches (six for first downs) and 151 yards combined against the Packers and Browns.

He missed a week with an ankle issue but seems ready to cause trouble with well-times runs after the catch. That third legit passing weapon with Moore and Loveland, makes the Bears a lot tougher.

Week 14 picks

Scott Bair’s selection

49er 31, Bears 27

We just pointed out many reasons why the Bears can beat a good 49ers team, but traveling this far, and with illness impacting so many in the Chicago locker room, is too much to handle right now. The Bears still put up fight, but fall behind and (this time) can’t catch up.