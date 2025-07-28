LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears practiced in pads Monday for the first time in training camp, a significant step as they build toward the regular season.

It also was time for Grady Jarrett to show his new teammates what he’s all about.

The veteran defensive tackle had a strong showing in one-on-one drills against the offensive line.

The first practice in pads always is a big moment for the linemen and the run game, especially as full gear is required to establish proper fits and timing.

“There’s a lot to the run game,” center Drew Dalman said in a press conference. “There’s a lot of cohesion, there’s a lot of communication, all those things, as well as the physical piece, which was on more display today. But we’ve been working on all facets of it since April 7, or whenever our first day was. This feels like a step in a long process that we’ve already been undertaking.”

It remains a work in progress, as head coach/offensive mastermind Ben Johnson finds the best plays and run-blocking concepts that work well for his team. This coaching tape is a bit more valuable than those before it, because the Bears finally are playing real football, minus tackling to the ground.

While Monday’s practice wasn’t super spirited, the offensive and defensive linemen got after it in one-on-ones and two-on-ones that always ramp up the emotion and physicality.

Jarrett was a menace in those settings, frequently breaking into the backfield. The former Atlanta Falcon also is well-known as a trash talker, especially when he’s winning reps. He won a bunch of them Monday, but the battle between lines was fairly even.

The intensity goes way up in those moments, especially for those considered tone-setters on the team.

“It just felt great to put on the pads and things like that,” safety Jaquan Brisker said, “getting back to hitting and getting used to running around with the pads.”

Loveland looking gooooooood

Rookie tight end Colston Loveland made an excellent catch during team drills, elevating to high-point a pass from Caleb Williams with Jaquan Brisker all over him in coverage. It was a thing of beauty and particularly impressive considering it was just his second day of full practice participation.

Williams frequently went Loveland’s way with great success, as the No. 10 overall draft pick consistently was open, regardless of whether a linebacker or defensive back had him in coverage. He made several catches on the day and wasn’t afraid to mix it up in the run game, a sign that he’s confident in the strength and integrity of his surgically repaired shoulder.

Burden is back

Rookie wide receiver Luther Burden practiced for the first time since rookie minicamp in early May, when he suffered what the team termed a soft tissue injury as he fell awkwardly on the football while hauling a deep pass in the end zone.

Burden participated in individual drills, but he left the field once the team sessions started. That’s part of a ramp-up period the Bears prescribe for all players who have missed significant time. If they follow the same pattern as Loveland and left tackle Braxton Jones, full activity will be achieved roughly on the fourth practice.

Burden’s return comes with plenty of time to build chemistry with Williams and earn a role in the offense.

Defensive end Tanah Kpassagnon was taken off the field on a cart — though the Bears training room is super far from the practice field they were working on — after an apparent hand or wrist injury. Also, guard Bill Murray was limping during practice with an apparent leg issue, which is something to monitor.

The Bears announced that reserve center Doug Kramer Jr. has a leg injury and is considered day-to-day. He suffered the injury during Saturday’s practice. Kiran Amegadjie got banged up in that same session but was able to fully practice Monday.

Rookie defensive tackle Shemar Turner (ankle) and rookie cornerback Zah Frazier (personal) remain out of practice. Offensive lineman Darnell Wright returned after a scheduled rest day Saturday.

Practice notes

The Bears have said they’ll find unique ways to get veteran WR DJ Moore involved in the offense, which is believable considering Johnson’s creativity. Moore lined up in the backfield during a camp practice open to Bears fans, a few of whom filmed him back there while at Halas Hall. He also made a terrific catch with Tyrique Stevenson all over him in coverage. … There was significant focus on the running game on the first day in pads, as one might expect, but there wasn’t a ton of full-speed work as the Bears get used to the physicality. … Dayo Odeyingbo used some creativity with his pass-rush moves in one-on-ones between the linemen, to mixed success, but blew right by Chris Glaser on a play that surely would’ve been a sack. … Undrafted rookie WR J.P. Richardson continues to shine and has been become a favorite target with the second and third units.