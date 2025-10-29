Darnell Wright dissects key third-down play in Bears’ loss to Ravens

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — After the Chicago Bears’ 30-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, there was a lot of chatter about Caleb Williams‘ performance.

The second-year quarterback committed two intentional grounding penalties and threw a costly fourth-quarter interception that factored into why the Bears dropped their third game of the season. Williams passed for 285 yards on 25 of 38 pass attempts and zero touchdowns in the Week 8 loss.

During Ben Johnson’s Zoom media availability on Monday, the Bears’ head coach provided his thoughts on Williams’ game.

“He was very efficient with a football there early in the game,” Johnson said. “I thought he had a number of throws that were on time. We hit a couple in-breakers, that was encouraging to see as well. We were explosive in the passing game. I want to say overall, we had 11 explosives. Nine of those were in the passing game. I thought he did a good job delivering that football. There are a couple that, as we talked about, need to be automatic here at this point halfway through the season that we missed on. We’re going to keep on working through that process. I think we’re going to be in good shape. I did think he took a step forward here this week.”

Social media would likely disagree with Johnson’s final words, “I did think he took a step forward here this week.” Still, several plays highlight his statement, including D’Andre Swift‘s 25-yard reception on third-and-6 in the fourth quarter. Three plays later, Swift capped the 11-play, 83-yard drive with a 2-yard rushing touchdown.

That third-down reception doesn’t happen, though, without Williams — who adjusted the play prior to the play clock expiring.

Bears right tackle Darnell Wright talks about Williams’ communication on the play, the block that center Drew Dalman makes and the advantage of getting Swift in space.

Darnell Wright breaks down D'Andre Swift's 25-yard reception on third down.



Look how excited Wright gets talking about this play.



