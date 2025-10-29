Bears sign C.J. Gardner-Johnson to depleted secondary
The Chicago Bears are adding some much-needed reinforcements to their defense.
The Bears announced the signing of defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to their active roster after visiting with the team on Tuesday.
The former 2019 fourth-round draft pick from Florida is in his seventh NFL season. Gardner-Johnson started the 2025 season on the Houston Texans after the Eagles traded him in March.
During his short time with the Texans, Gardner-Johnson played in three games against the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars. The 6-foot, 208-pound DB ended with 15 total tackles (11 solo and 4 assists).
On Sept. 23, the Texans released Gardner-Johnson. The Baltimore Ravens signed him to their practice squad on Oct. 7 and released him a week later.
Gardner-Johnson started his career with the New Orleans Saints, and Bears defensive coordinator was his defensive play caller and head coach throughout his three seasons with the Saints.
Allen utilized the versatile defensive back all over the field, but Gardner-Johnson primarily played as the nickel cornerback in the slot.
In Gardner-Johnson’s three seasons in New Orleans, he finished with five interceptions and 21 PBUs. During that span, Gardner-Johnson also committed 19 of his 24 career penalties.
In 2024, Gardner-Johnson played with the Philadelphia Eagles and was penalized twice for personal fouls in the team’s Week 16 loss to the Washington Commanders.
The veteran defensive back has been flagged five times since 2022.
The day before the Bears played the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, the team announced that Kyler Gordon was being placed on injured reserve, which will sideline him for at least four games.
Gardner-Johnson provides the Bears’ defense with a versatile defender who has familiarity with Allen’s scheme. The Bears will take any help they can get as they prepare to face a Cincinnati Bengals team that features Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.