Editor’s note: The Cubs enter the winter hoping to build a team that can make the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since doing so four years in a row from 2015 to 2018. We look at each position on the Cubs’ roster as they aim to get back to October baseball in 2026.

Next up: Center field.

Depth chart

Analysis

Pete Crow-Armstrong’s 2025 season was a tale of two halves — quite literally.

Your starting NL center fielder, PETE CROW-ARMSTRONG 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/a9Rny5lmz4 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 16, 2025

In his first full season as the Cubs’ starting center fielder, the 23-year-old got off to one of the hottest starts in MLB. By May 31, he was putting up MVP-caliber numbers at the plate: 15 home runs, 50 RBI, 17 stolen bases and a slash line of .272/.306/.557 (.863 OPS). He was nearly on pace to hit 42 home runs, post 140 RBI and steal 47 bases by the season’s end. All the while, he was playing elite defense in center. His breakout cemented him as one of MLB’s most prolific young stars and quickly earned him superstardom in Chicago sports fandom.

“Cubbie Blue runs deep on the Armstrong side of things … But this year I learned in the best way I could about what Chicago Cubs baseball means to this city.”



PCA absolutely loves Chicago 👏 pic.twitter.com/emjx1Brux9 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 3, 2025

It wasn’t exactly a shock that Crow-Armstrong couldn’t keep up that insane level of production following his first All-Star Game selection. However, the dropoff was quite steep — Crow-Armstrong slashed just .216/.262/.372 (.634 OPS) in his final 59 games of the year. The flashes of brilliance at the plate were still there, and the defense never wavered. Crow-Armstrong still became the first Cub to post a 30-home run, 30-stolen base season since Sammy Sosa and finished the year with a bWAR of 6.0 (sixth in NL).

His MLB-leading 24 outs above average and his 15 defensive runs saved (seventh-most among MLB OF) earned him his first career Gold Glove Award and contributed to his ninth-place finish in NL MVP voting.

PETE. CROW. ARMSTRONG.



What a catch 😮 pic.twitter.com/CYatonMSeL — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 4, 2025

Crow-Armstrong appeared in all but five games in the regular season, missing a few for a bruised knee and a few for scheduled rest (much to his displeasure). Utilityman Willi Castro (five games) and No. 5 prospect Kevin Alcántara (four games) took the bulk of the work in center field when Crow-Armstrong wasn’t available.

In the playoffs, he went 5-for-27 (.185) with three of those hits coming in the decisive Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres as the Cubs claimed their first playoff series victory since 2017.

What’s next?

For Crow-Armstrong, extension conversations are the natural next step in the offseason. Rumors of those talks breaking down surfaced back in April, with the reported figure being worth up to $75 million. President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer later confirmed that those talks had taken place. After the season, he expressed his intention to discuss extensions with several players under contract, but didn’t specifically mention Crow-Armstrong.

What would a PCA contract extension with the Cubs look like? 🤔 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 10, 2025

Crow-Armstrong is, of course, still on his rookie deal and under club control until 2030. He’s made it clear that baseball is the focus, and finding consistency at the plate for an entire season will certainly be the name of his game in 2026 and beyond.

If Crow-Armstrong isn’t available next season at any point, Alcántara is likely next in line as a defensive replacement. Ian Happ, who was the Cubs’ primary center fielder in his early years, is also capable of filling in at the position but hasn’t played it since 2022. No. 10 prospect James Triantos saw a chunk of playing time there in Triple-A this past season, while 2023 eighth-rounder Brett Bateman started 88 games in center for Double-A Knoxville in 2025.

Bottom line

There’s no question that the Cubs have their franchise cornerstone in Crow-Armstrong. The only question that lingers is how he will adjust and learn from his second-half offensive struggles in 2025 to become an even better version of the star he already is.

“There could have been some fatigue that set in … I expect him to keep getting better and better.”



Jed Hoyer addresses PCA’s 2025 season. pic.twitter.com/7h3U6P9DyM — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) October 15, 2025

