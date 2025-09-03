Chicago Stars announce new home stadium in Evanston for 2026

The Chicago Stars will have a new home field beginning in 2026, the organization announced Wednesday.

The Stars will move to Evanston next season to play their home matches at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium.

“This move to Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in 2026 marks a historic step for the club and a new era for the Chicago Stars,” said Chicago Stars President, Karen Leetzow in a statement issued by the team. “This is just one step in a series of changes, including the recent hiring of renowned head coach, Martin Sjogren, exciting international player acquisitions and other incredible initiatives that are soon to be announced and will set the club on a new trajectory. I invite fans from around the Chicagoland area to join us September 7 to get a preview of 2026 and to sign up for season ticket memberships next year to join us on this next great journey.”

The Stars are playing at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium as part of the Wintrust Lakefront Faceoff Sunday against the Orlando Pride.

For the last decade, the Stars have played at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, which is about 15 miles southwest of downtown Chicago.

The Stars added more explanation on the move on their official website:

This move isn’t just a change of venue—it’s a recommitment to advancing women’s sports, inspiring the next generation of fans, and representing the incredible community that makes Chicago so special. Our new home offers greater accessibility than ever, with easy connections via CTA trains, buses, and Metra, plus convenient parking options—all set against the backdrop of a vibrant lakefront matchday experience. We hope you’ll join us for this exciting new chapter as we continue working to inspire young girls and boys throughout Chicago through the power of the beautiful game.

The Evanston field is a gorgeous venue for soccer, right on Lake Michigan:

For more information, head to StarsNextChapter.com.