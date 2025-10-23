Ahead of a new era for the Chicago Stars, the club announced Thursday that it is re-signing defender Sam Staab to a multi-year deal.

The 28-year-old center back, who joined the Stars in January 2024 via a trade with the Washington Spirit, will remain with Chicago through 2029 per the terms of her new contract.

“Sam has been an undeniably important part of our team since her arrival,” Stars general manager Richard Feuz said in the team’s press release. “We are fortunate to have a player of Sam’s caliber define what it means to be a Chicago Star as we take the next steps in building our club and set a higher standard that Chicago fans can be proud of.”



Staab, a San Diego native and Clemson University alum, missed most of the 2024 season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon last July but made her return to the Stars’ lineup in the 2025 opener after just eight months. Staab has appeared in all 25 matches for the Stars this season, making 24 starts while turning in two goals and four assists from the back line.

“I feel like there’s unfinished business here – it’s an amazing sports city and my teammates and I have so much more to offer,” Staab said of her extension in the Stars’ press release. “I look forward to seeing how we can help push the club even further as we enter a new chapter for the Stars, and look to make our fans proud as we represent them and this great city on the field.”

The Stars currently play at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill., but in September announced a permanent move for the 2026 season to Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium on the Evanston, Ill., lakefront. The team played a match there on Sept. 7, in which Staab scored a goal and the Stars earned just their second victory of the season with a 5-2 win over the Orlando Pride.

With one match remaining in the regular season, the Stars sit in last place in the NWSL with a 2-12-11 record. They have been without 2024 leading scorer Mallory Swanson for the entirety of the 2025 campaign, as she is expecting her first child with Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson.

Ahead of the stadium move, the team also hired Swedish coach Martin Sjögren to lead the club beginning in the 2026 season.