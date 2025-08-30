Football is back. Go to your local high school on a Friday night or turn on live television from Saturday morning to night for proof of that. The NFL product is on its way starting Thursday night, with a Week 1 capper between the Bears and Vikings at Soldier Field on Monday Night Football. That means you’ve probably got a fantasy football draft this weekend.

The Bears have some options available that should help earn the points required for bragging rights, the greatest prize of all.

That hasn’t always been the case on an offense devoid of explosive weapons. There are several of them in Chicago this season, executing a Ben Johnson scheme that has a track record of producing yards and touchdowns.

There are concerns, however, with what might be a slow start to the season and a still-learning offense. Johnson also has a good problem of having too many good options catching passes, which might lead to a decreased target share and inconsistent fantasy football scoring.

Those are all factors to ponder when choosing Bears for your fantasy football team. One important note as you read this. I’m not a fantasy football analyst, which is a cottage industry altogether separate from my gig covering the Bears beat, so keep my picture off the bullseye of your dart board if a selection doesn’t go right.

One thing that’s certain: Taking a Bears player in the first round suggests you’re drafting with your heart. No Chicago player’s worth that, but there are points where they’ll help out a fantasy football team.

Here are some options to select from the Bears roster and when you might get good value for them, with some. help from Yahoo! Sports Fantasy rankings:

WR Rome Odzune

Yahoo! Fantasy rankings: WR 24

Thoughts: Much of this is a projection, based on pervading theory that Odunze is ready for a breakout. I’m in that camp, despite the fact Odzune had 54 catches for 734 yards as a rookie. Odunze had an excellent preseason, clearly bigger and stronger and capable of creating separation and making contested catches. He’ll be a frequent red-zone target, which should help overall numbers. There isn’t solid evidence that he’ll be a fantasy star, so some faith is required. Depending on the savvy level of your league, you may be able to get a steal in the middle rounds.

WR DJ Moore

Yahoo! Fantasy rankings: WR 33

Thoughts: The veteran receiver has produced steadily since entering the league. Just check is football card. His reception count is always high. So are his yardage totals. Now add increased usage in the backfield should add to Moore’s fantasy value. Don’t expect a Deebo Samuel type carry count, though, and his action in the backfield could vary from week to week.

Also, he’ll have to contend with others for targets more than ever, especially with quarterback Caleb Williams building strong chemistry with Rome Odunze and Olamide Zaccheaus. Moore is worth taking, but in the right round. His reputation might have him go higher, so you’ll have to feel out your players for a gauge on when you can get him.

RB D’Andre Swift

Yahoo! Fantasy rankings: RB 25

Thoughts: Swift will get the lion’s share of carries and targets out of the backfield this season. And it’s fair to expect a better average gain over last season, with Johnson now running the show. Sustainability will be key, but Swift seems poised for a big year. That could look like 1,500 yards of total offense, but it’s far to wonder if he’ll lose out on short-yardage touchdowns to more physical backs, as he did to Roschon Johnson last season. Like Moore, it’s about finding a value spot to take a player who could be a FLEX or quality backup early and prove worthy of something more.

QB Caleb Williams

Yahoo! Fantasy ranking: QB 10

Thoughts: That quarterback ranking was higher than I expected. Williams’ mobility makes him a higher fantasy value, as does Ben Johnson’s presence. The second-year pro has vowed to break Bears passing records and is certainly capable of doing that in 2025. There’s some obvious concern after Williams’ struggles to play in rhythm and get his pre-snap responsibilities done in time, but the potential’s there and above what Jared Goff was worth with the Lions.

League size will factor into his selection. If it’s small one, Williams could be a No. 2 QB worth a wait-and-see approach. He could well be QB1 worthy with high upside well above other passers taken around Williams, but he’s bit of a gamble. There’s a risk factor here that could pay dividends. It could bite you, too.

TE Colston Loveland

Yahoo! Fantasy ranking: TE 13

Thoughts: I love taking rookies with upside, often stealing value by mining the new guys first. Loveland might be a guy worthy of such distinction by going earlier than your opponents might expect, though caution should be exercised. The first-round NFL draft pick will make an early and immediate impact in the passing game, with skills that play well at the NFL level.

Target share could be an issue, with so much quality at receiver and tight end. Veteran Cole Kmet had a strong camp and was a regular target who can line up all over the field. That might make Loveland less attractive than if he was the only receiving tight end, but the Bears will run lots of 12 personnel and use their tight ends creatively.

Other late-round values: TE Cole Kmet, WR Luther Burden, WR Olamide Zaccheaus

Possible handcuff free-agency pickup: RB Kyle Monangai