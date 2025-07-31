What’s next for Luther Burden after putting on a show at Bears training camp

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Bears head coach Ben Johnson holds press conferences before every other training camp. Super early in the morning, as a matter of fact.

So, when he was asked Thursday morning about second-round rookie receiver Luther Burden’s performance upon return from a hamstring injury, Johnson was reflecting on previous sessions of uneven performance. And he still said this:

“He’s still working on the alignment and the details as you would expect for a young player,” Johnson said, “but the play speed jumped off the tape to us all.”

Imagine what he would’ve said after watching Burden put on a show during Thursday’s extended practice in pads, focusing on team drills.

The No. 39 overall pick had five receptions working with Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent, and they were all a little bit different.

Burden caught his first running across the field, bringing it in with his fingertips before stepping out of bounds. Then Bagent connected with him deep down the right sideline after he zoomed past Jonathan Owens.

Bagent found Burden twice more in key moments, including one caught before tiptoed down the sidelines while staying in bounds, though his separation ability was evident all day long.

“It definitely builds confidence, not even just me but with the coaches, the play caller, the quarterback giving me the ball and everybody on the team, seeing me go out there and make plays against guys,” Burden said in a Thursday press conference. “It was great.”

It came just a few days after he returned from prolonged absence due to a hamstring injury. There were some uneven moments after that, including one where Johnson pulled him from a practice rep due to an alignment or motion.

He made a nice catch on Wednesday – it was not, in any way, a touchdown – but nothing compared to a Thursday showing during a practice that Ben Johnson said was a huge deal.

It was also just one day. But it dared fans to dream about his impact on this Bears offense. He’ll have to repeat that over and again while continuing to play catch-up after so much time away from practice. Burden wasn’t frustrated by the downtime – injuries happen in this game – but he did try to maximize it.

“I feel like I’m just learning every day, every day I’m in the building I’m just trying to learn, be a sponge and just get better each and every day,” Burden said. “That’s the goal for me and everybody in this building.”

Johnson has said a few times that Burden is a bit behind. That’s unavoidable considering the time missed, but Burden believes that repetition’s the only way to make up for lost time and understand a scheme he’s really learning to like.

“I feel like I can do everything in his offense,” Williams said. “I’m just really trying to get my feet wet, get situated on the field and learn by playbook really. I feel like everything else will take care of itself.”

Burden’s still trying to earn a role on a team with a super competitive receiver room. DJ Moore and Rome Odunze have roles on the outside. Olamide Zaccheaus is the type of veteran who always shows up and has found a way to contribute to every team he’s on. Plus, tight ends Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet will occasionally man receiver spots outside and in the slot.

So, in sum, opportunities must be consistently earned by doing what’s required to learn Johnson’s offense and win on the practice field.

“That’s what this league is about, winning your one-on-ones,” Burden said. “If you can win your one-on-ones consistently, you’ll be in this league a long time.”