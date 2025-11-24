Editor’s note: The Cubs enter the winter hoping to build a team that can make the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since doing so four years in a row from 2015 to 2018. We look at each position on the Cubs’ roster as they aim to get back to October baseball in 2026.

Next up: Designated Hitter.

Depth Chart

Analysis

Last season, the Cubs used Suzuki as their primary DH after acquiring Kyle Tucker in a blockbuster offseason deal. Traditionally, teams like to use that role as a rotating spot, giving players partial days off from the grind of the MLB season or using bench bats to optimize matchups.

In 2026, though, the Cubs could have another regular face in that spot in the form of Ballesteros, a top-100 prospect. The 22-year-old rose through the minor leagues as a catcher, but there are questions about his defense behind the plate. With two backstops already in the fold in Kelly and Miguel Amaya, Ballesteros’ need as a catcher isn’t pressing. His bat, though, might be needed in the majors.

When Tucker went down with a calf injury in September, that moved Suzuki to right field, created an opening at the DH role and might have foreshadowed what the Cubs’ lineup in 2026 will look like. In a very small sample size, the crystal ball wasn’t too bad. Ballesteros posted a .999 OPS in September and showed why his offensive prowess has been lauded.

Asking a young player to DH is tough, but Ballesteros made 18 of his 20 appearances in that spot, appearing behind the plate for six innings in the last game of the regular season before moving to first base for the final three innings, his second time at that position. That makes him the clubhouse leader to man the DH role in 2026.

Of course, against tough left-handed pitching or when Craig Counsell wants to give other players partial days off, Ballesteros can move off the position and that spot can be more of the musical chair type seat it usually is. The Cubs might feel their best defensive lineup at times is Alcántara in right field and relegate Suzuki to the DH role, too, especially against southpaws. Counsell also hasn’t been afraid to use a catcher in the DH role – Kelly started three times there in 2025.

What’s next?

The Cubs still believe Ballesteros can be serviceable behind the plate, but in 2026, they don’t need him to be that. But calling Ballesteros a DH for now and the future is unfair and unrealistic for how modern rosters are constructed.

There are so few full-time DHs (only five players made over 130 starts at DH) and all of them – Kyle Schwarber, Shohei Ohtani, Marcell Ozuna, Brent Rooker and Rafael Devers – are proven boppers on big contracts. The Toronto Blue Jays, who scored the fourth-most runs in baseball and reached the World Series, had 11 players start at DH.

It’s hard to say that a team has a “DH for the future”, but for now the Cubs have an option at the position.

Bottom Line

Ballesteros might grow into a dual threat backstop and thus make the DH role a rotating spot like most teams desire. But for 2026, Ballesteros seems to be in pole position for the role while his defensive game develops.

State of the Cubs series menu

Catcher

First base

Second base

Third base

Shortstop

Left field

Center field

Right Field