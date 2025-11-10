If the season ended today, the Chicago Bears would be in the NFL playoffs.

Caleb Williams played hero as he willed his team to yet another thrilling victory Sunday, picking up a 24-20 win over the New York Giants.

That pushed the Bears’ record to 6-3 on the season, which puts them right on the edge in the NFC playoff picture in the No. 7 seed.

They were on the outside looking in last week after an unreal win over the Cincinnati Bengals. But the Bears have now vaulted over the San Francisco 49ers for one of the final playoff spots in the NFC.

The Niners lost to the L.A. Rams Sunday to fall to 6-4 on the season and a half-game behind the Bears for a wild-card position.

Seven teams from each conference make the playoffs — the four division winners plus three wild-card berths.

The Green Bay Packers (5-2-1) lead the NFC North heading into their Monday Night Football showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Detroit Lions, who beat the Washington Commanders on Sunday, are 6-3 and could jump into first place in the division if the Packers lose Monday night.

“We know we’re real.”



Say it louder for the people in the back, Caleb 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/Lr1bkQdPD2 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 9, 2025

The Eagles, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers lead the other three divisions and the 7-2 Rams hold the No. 5 seed as the top wild-card team.

After Sunday’s NFC action, the Lions are the No. 6 seed with the Bears sitting at No. 7. But those positions could change depending on the Packers’ result Monday night, as mentioned earlier.

NFL.com currently projects the Bears to have a 37% chance of making the playoffs, while the Niners have a much healthier 76% playoff probability despite currently being on the outside looking in.

The Bears last made the playoffs in 2020 and have not won a postseason game since the 2010 season — a decade-and-a-half ago. Can Ben Johnson and Co. get back into the playoffs?

It will be a hard road, as the Bears have now completed the softest portion of their schedule.

They are set to play the Vikings in Minnesota next week and then host longtime Bears killer Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field in Week 12.

Rome Odunze was asked about being targeted on the first play of the game. Rome's response:



"Thanks, Dad." 😂 pic.twitter.com/a7EeEmnsoG — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 9, 2025

Then the Bears take on the Eagles and Packers in consecutive weeks before hosting a rebuilding Cleveland Browns squad. They close out the year with three straight against playoff teams — the Packers in Week 16, the Niners in Week 17 and the Lions in Week 18.

Here are the latest NFC playoff standings with Sunday’s NFL Week 10 schedule complete.

NFC playoff standings

x-Seattle Seahawks (7-2) x-Philadelphia Eagles (6-2) x-Green Bay Packers (5-2-1) x-Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) Los Angeles Rams (7-2) Detroit Lions (6-3) Chicago Bears (6-3)

