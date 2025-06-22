Cubs fans have embraced Pete Crow-Armstrong in 2025.

The 23-year-old centerfielder is having a breakout season, hitting .270/.308/.563 with 21 homers, 61 RBI and 23 stolen bases in 75 games so far in 2025.

And after reports of previous contract extension talks falling through earlier this season, Cubs fans are hoping the North Siders and Crow-Armstrong can reach a long-term deal in the future.

According to comments Crow-Armstrong made to 670 The Score this week, he has the same ambitions.

While appearing on “Mully and Haugh,” host David Haugh asked Crow-Armstrong how important it is to sign a long-term extension in Chicago.

“That’s the goal,” Crow-Armstrong said. “I think what’s important to me is being somewhere I feel convicted in winning at. And then obviously where I feel comfortable playing and living for a long period of time.”

Pete Crow-Armstrong on extension possibility: "What’s important to me is being somewhere I feel convicted in winning at, where I feeling comfortable playing and living … I absolutely think that Chicago is the place to do that for me. I already take so much pride in being a Cub." pic.twitter.com/tMSvABAdsK — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) June 20, 2025

Crow-Armstrong added that he feels Chicago is that place where he feels comfortable.

“I absolutely think that Chicago is a place to do that for me,” Crow-Armstrong said. “I already take so much pride in being a Cub, and what comes with that. Any way that we can get me here for a while, I think, would be ideal.”

Chicago has several decisions to make in the outfield in the coming years. The most pressing and most important is the possible extension of Kyle Tucker, the 28-year-old right fielder who appears to be heading to his fourth straight All-Star game. Tucker will be a free agent this offseason and will have many pursuers.

Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki will be entering the final year of their contracts next season, so while the Cubs have a talented group of outfielders right now, that could look very different in just 18 months’ time.

But for now, Crow-Armstrong wants to focus this attention on accomplishing this season’s goals.

“And until then, I’m just focusing on this year,” Crow-Armstrong said. “I would take a World Series this year over everything else, if I’m being honest. I see myself doing that here for years to come.”