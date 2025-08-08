Bears camp report: Kevin Byard, Jaquan Brisker-led defense dominates Dolphins

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Bears head coach Ben Johnson started his Friday morning press conference with a question.

“Feels like a game day, doesn’t it?”

Not exactly, considering the Bears were at Halas Hall, but his point was well taken. The ensuing joint practice with the Miami Dolphins was a big deal.

“That’s how we’re trying to make it here for our players,” Johnson said. “We’re jacked up, we’re ready to go.”

Players discussed that the night before. This was an important one, a practice that could provide a progress report on the team’s status heading into the preseason slate.

“We kind of just talked about it last night in our (defensive) meetings,” safety Kevin Byard III said, “about being able to go out there and set the tone.”

The defense certainly did that. Coordinator Dennis Allen’s unit dominated for two-plus hours. Bears defenders took Miami’s lunch money.

Safety Jaquan Brisker had an interception on the opening 7-on-7 period and the route was on from there. Byard had a pick on a ball tipped by Nahshon Wright. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds ended a red-zone drill with a pick he tipped, then bobbled and eventually secured a third interception of the day.

The Bears also had three fumble recoveries – the best came on a hard Tyrique Stevenson hit on a screen that forced the ball loose — and tons of passes defensed. Dayo Odeyingbo and Montez Sweat had sacks that stopped the play.

“If we play like we practiced today,” Byard said, “we’re gonna be pretty good.”

Defense probably won the day on both fields, but the Bears offense was generally solid.

Quarterback Caleb Williams had some excellent plays, including a 50-yard touchdown pass to tight end Colston Loveland. Receiver Olamide Zaccheaus was excellent, as he has been all camp. He made a one-handed catch and several others in traffic, but his finest work came on a 70-plus-yard touchdown where he caught the ball in stride and split two defenders on the way to the end zone.

This was a safer version of a preseason game for the starters, most of whom won’t play in Sunday’s preseason opener between the Bears and Dolphins.

The Bears played some physical football on Friday, with the defense leading the way. That’s likely how it’ll be early in the season, with those guys establishing how the Bears want to play.

“It’s just how we feel as the defense,” Byard said in his press conference. “We’re going to try to set the tone. We’re going to not let anybody just think they’re going to do what they want to do to us.”

Slot cornerback Kyler Gordon did not participate in Friday’s practice after leaving early the day before due to a hamstring injury. He was present on the sideline, often next to fellow injured cornerback Jaylon Johnson, during the session.

Right tackle Darnell Wright also got banged up on Thursday but was able to participate.

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings had a scary moment in practice after apparently getting his ankle rolled up, but he was able to return to the action.

Offensive linemen Kiran Amegadjie (leg), Doug Kramer Jr. (foot) and Bill Murray (undisclosed) didn’t participate. Neither did receiver Miles Boykin nor defensive backs Nick McCloud and Ameer Speed. Defensive lineman Shemar Turner (ankle) remains out, though he was not suited up with his position group during individual drills.

Other practice notes

The Bears didn’t go up against Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, who is missing time with an oblique injury, though Jaylen Waddle was active and tested the Bears secondary at times.

The Bears and Dolphins had a few dustups, despite HC Ben Johnson saying there would be consequences for fights during practice. Most of it was jawing, pushing and a little shoving. The biggest altercation started with S Kevin Byard III and Miami WR Dee Eskridge after a run play. Byard grabbed his opponent by the facemask and had some words to say. CB Tyrique Stevenson extended proceedings with OL Aaron Brewer, which led Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel to enter the fray and break things up.

It was comical to see the Dolphins get into a tussle amongst themselves, a rarity at joint practices.

Also, the Bears had OL Ryan Bates working at center with the second unit, due to Kramer’s absence. Rookie OL Luke Newman has been working at center, but he played guard in that situation.

Left tackles Ozzy Trapilo and Braxton Jones rotated with the first team, though it was Trapilo and Theo Benedet working with the second unit.

