Bears depth chart: Ben Johnson’s roster, training camp battles

The Bears released an NFL-mandated depth chart on Tuesday along with the press release advancing the preseason opener versus Miami. Like most every team, they state that the document is unofficial.

The Bears use this strong phrasing: “Depth Chart is unofficial and compiled by Bears Communications.” Yep. The underline was there, too.

So, you know, don’t etch it in stone. Don’t even write it down in pen. After all, it probably doesn’t match what’s in general manager Ryan Poles’ office.

It’s still available for public consumption, which is why head coach Ben Johnson told his players to dismiss it.

“I told the players that the training camp is about competition,” Johnson said on Tuesday. “We’re trying to earn a right for the 53 (-man roster). We’re trying to earn a role defensively. We don’t know who’s going to be up for certain packages going into Week 1 offensively. There’s a lot of battles going on. The message to the players was, don’t look too far into the depth chart, particularly at this point of the training camp.”

Even if it’s unofficial, it’s release provides an opportunity to talk about the roster. So let’s do that. Here are a few takeaways from the unofficial depth chart as it relates to what we’ve seen thus far in training camp.

The Bears included their UNOFFICIAL depth chart with their press release advancing the preseason opener against Miami. Here’s what it looks like. pic.twitter.com/9MMxCNFBzE — Scott Bair (@ScottBairNFL) August 5, 2025

Loveland and Kmet on even ground in Bears depth chart

The Bears listed far more first-team players than there are spots on a football field. That’s because Johnson will use a bunch of packages, including two tight ends. But they didn’t include a slot receiver spot, the depth chart doesn’t cover everything.

Listing Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet as first-teamers seems appropriate considering how good both of them have been during camp. Loveland has hit the ground running after ramping up into full-team activity. Kmet has been strong as a receiver, an in-line player and is clearly one of Caleb Williams’ most trusted targets.

It’s easy to see how both guys will be involved in the Bears offense. It may not be on an even plane in all aspects, but it seems likely that both guys will be heavily involved during the regular season.

Quarterback pecking order

Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum are engaged in a competition to be Williams’ back up quarterback. Both guys have had their moments while alternating working between the first and second teams. Both guys would have their benefits as the second quarterback, and Keenum’s experience seems to have plenty of upside.

Bagent has been really good this camp, learning the system and executing it well during practice. He has earned Johnson’s praise, as someone who is detail-oriented and focused during meetings and goes so far to complete his progression even if he’s already thrown the football.

That’s why it makes sense, at this point, for Bagent to be in the second slot. There’s plenty left for coaches to evaluate, including joint practices and preseason games, before making a final decision.

Left tackle battle still wide open

Braxton Jones got the first-team nod on the unofficial depth chart, with Ozzy Trapilo in the second slot. The veteran apparently gets a leg up on a depth chart, especially while he’s working back in after returning from significant ankle surgery.

Trapilo has received plenty of first-team work, both before and after Jones’ return. Both guys are still alternating as first-teamers, especially since Kiran Amegadjie was sidelined with a leg injury. He’s listed at right tackle on the depth chart, but he has been focused on the left.

While Jones is listed as a starter, this competition is far from over. While time must be afforded for the starting left tackle to build chemistry with guard Joe Thuney and the rest of the line.

Camp’s biggest position battle should still be considered open until Johnson declares a victor. Friday’s joint practice against Miami could weigh heavily in that choice, but the competition’s not over yet.

D-line rolls deep

There are five players along the defensive line considered as first-teamers. That’s most always more than will occupy the field at the same time. Featuring ends Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo and tackles Grady Jarrett, Gervon Dexter Sr. and Andrew Billings does a few things. It acknowledges what should be significant roles for all three interior guys on the Bears defense.

The Bears have great respect for all of them. They can be used in different combinations based on the personnel and the situation. While we’ve seen Jarrett and Dexter often working together on the first team, Billings is a stout run player who will find ways to take significant snaps during the regular season.

In terms of backup edge rushers, don’t count out Tanoh Kpassagnon despite him being listed on the third unit. It’ll be a battle until the end for reserves at that position.

Stevenson in starting slot

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said last week that the No. 2 cornerback spot was wide open. Jaylon Johnson is locked into the No. 1 slot and will return to the first unit once he comes off the non-football injury list.

Nahshon Wright has been good taking Johnson’s spot on the top team, so good that he could challenge Tyrique Stevenson for a starting spot this fall. The incumbent starter has been good this camp, and surely isn’t giving up his starting spot without a fight. He’s listed as a first-teamer on the depth chart and could well be this fall, but Wright could contend for it over time and it seems likely he ends up on the 53-man roster.

