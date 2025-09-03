What to expect from Colston Loveland, Bears draft class during 2025 NFL season

The Bears regular season is about to start. That means several important players are ready for their first NFL game. Before you ask, no, the preseason does not count. We’ll see several members of the Bears draft class (and an undrafted free agent) achieving a dream they’ve long been working toward.

“We’re here,” first-round tight end Colston Loveland said on Tuesday. “We’ve been (around) for months, camp, preseason. It’s here now. I feel good. We just gotta prepare this week and leave it all on the field come Monday.”

That’s when the season opens, in a primetime game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field.

The Bears will have established veterans manning most posts, especially after adding so many in free agency and trades to a large group of returning starters.

Loveland and several other rookies will have a chance to contribute, on some level, to the Bears fortunes now and deeper into the season. That doesn’t include fifth-round defensive back Zah Frazier, who is out for the year on the reserve non-football injury list.

Here’s what’s fair to expect from the other young guys on this Bears roster:

TE Colston Loveland (No. 10 overall)

It’s fair to expect the Michigan product to make an instant, profound impact on the Bears this season. Loveland has fit right into the NFL level from the moment he was cleared to practice after shoulder surgery, without the volume of rookie mistakes that young players regularly make during training camp. Loveland hasn’t been perfect but has been really good to this point and clearly has quarterback Caleb Williams’ trust.

Head coach/offensive play caller Ben Johnson will move Loveland around the formation to create mismatches and separation. Loveland has also proven a willing blocker, which should keep him on the field. His target share might dip with so many good skill players, but he should lead all rookie tight ends in production this season. Those expectations aren’t too high; they’re realistic for a top 10 pick.

WR Luther Burden (No. 39 overall)

The Missouri product had a productive camp, showcasing fast play speed, separation ability and a knack for gaining yards after the catch. Burden’s capable of making big plays in this offense. There is, however, one problem. Burden’s having a tough time cracking the starting lineup.

Olamide Zaccheaus has been so good in the slot that he deserves regular snaps alongside DJ Moore and Rome Odunze. Johnson will surely find ways to capitalize on Burden’s talent this season, though his production may be inconsistent with so many skill player available. The better Burden does with his opportunities, the more he’ll get. By the end of the year, Burden should have a decent stat line. It’ll probably go up in coming years if he continues to develop.

OT Ozzy Trapilo (No. 56 overall)

The Boston College product started training camp in the left-tackle competition but ended up solely on the right side, his more natural position. Johnson said that Trapilo hit a wall in camp and the move to right tackle allowed him to speed up his footwork.

He could get back in the left tackle competition should Braxton Jones falter, but he could well be Darnell Wright’s backup on the right side this season. The Bears like Trapilo, who will continue to develop while working to earn a bigger role down the line.

DL Shemar Turner (No. 62 overall)

Turner missed most of the preseason with an ankle injury that’s now behind him, but the practice time missed has set him back. There’s development required to get into the defensive interior’s rotation, which is already four deep with quality veterans.

That might lead to some early games inactive, but Turner can earn snaps with quality practice performance. He can add some juice to the interior pass rush, but it might take some time to earn those chances.

LB Ruben Hyppolite II (No. 132 overall)

Hyppolite is expected to be the reserve weakside linebacker, with the speed to cover well at the NFL level and play well against the run. The Bears certainly hope to have interior linebackers T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds play every down, but Hyppolite provides quality depth and special teams ability right away.

IOL Luke Newman (No. 195 overall)

The Michigan State product turned it on late in camp, playing with toughness as a run blocker at both guard spots. He should be a primary backup to Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, with confidence gained from faring well while working with the first unit. He’s an emergency option at center, too, but only if Drew Dalman and Ryan Bates are both unavailable. That position is just fine for a sixth-round pick with time and potential to develop.

RB Kyle Monangai (No. 224 overall)

It’s possible that Monangai starts his rookie season as the primary backup running back. D’Andre Swift will take the lion’s share of touches, but Monangai has received plenty of praise from a training camp well conducted.

It’s uncertain exactly how Roschon Johnson fits into the depth chart, but Monangai will have an early opportunity to contribute from the backfield. If he does well, it could be a regular thing within an offense that will use multiple rushers in each game. Exceeding 500 rushing yards seems like a lot for a seventh-round pick, but it’s realistic considering Monangai’s preseason performance.

WR Jahdae Walker (undrafted)

Walker had some real highlight moments during the preseason, suggesting potential for the Texas A&M product operating at this level. The odds of Walker seeing regular snaps seem slim, considering the depth within his position group and Devin Duvernay’s role as primary return man. Walker has special teams prowess that might get him a helmet on game day, but that’s no guarantee.

You have a burning Bears question and Scott Bair is here to tackle it. Tap below to submit yours! Click here for upcoming Bears shows Scott Bair and Carmen Vitali show you what football coverage should look like every Tuesday on Marquee. Latest Bears headlines 