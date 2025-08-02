Bears mailbag: Discussing Colston Loveland, Caleb Williams, Andrew Billings

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears are fresh off their second player off day of this training camp. Head coach Ben Johnson uses these respites as an opportunity to self-scout, evaluate the previous block of practices and ponder player performance.

We did the same thing. Well, in addition to some laundry and a grocery store trip and other real-lift stuff that falls by the wayside while covering Bears camp.

There’s plenty to discuss as we enter the third block of work, a section that involved more padded practices and an Aug. 3 Family Fest at Soldier Field, the final lead-up to a joint practice against the Miami Dolphins.

That will be a litmus test of sorts for this camp and Johnson wants to be ready for it. We aren’t there yet, leaving plenty of questions about how the Bears will fare moving forward.

Let’s get to them in this Saturday edition of Bair Mail. Yeah, it’s a day later than normal, but we just had to get Nicholas Maureno’s break down of the Bears left tackle situation – also, welcome to Marquee, Nick! — posted right away.

Now on to your questions in this Bears mailbag:

Arnold Flank from Northbrook, Ill.

If you watch the Michigan game tapes, you can see how (Sherrod Moore) used Loveland. Ben Johnson should do the same thing.

Bair: Full disclosure: I paraphrased Arnold’s question quite a bit, but retained the overall point of how best to use Colston Loveland. Bears head coach Ben Johnson surely has a vision for the No. 10 overall pick entering Loveland’s rookie season, and we’re starting to see it play out in camp.

The Bears are going to move Loveland all over the place. He has lined up in-line, out wide and in the slot. He’ll have the full route tree, but could be a real asset in the middle of the field, especially when covered by a linebacker.

And while receiving will be Loveland’s primary job requirement, Johnson won’t be afraid to have him engage in the run game as a blocker. He’s a will participant in that aspect of the game, even if it isn’t his strongest suit. Johnson has surely looked at Michigan tape, but he’ll have some unique uses for Loveland within his scheme.

Reece Conrad from Cedar Falls, Iowa

How good can Caleb be?

Bair: Direct and to the point, Reece. I dig it. And it’s a fair question to ponder. If he lives up to vast potential, Caleb Williams can be great. And I don’t use that word lightly. The Bears quarterback has the physical gifts and work ethic to rank among the game’s best quarterbacks, especially while working in Ben Johnson’s scheme.

I don’t think we should assume he’ll be excellent right away. Johnson’s scheme takes time to absorb and apply. It takes a long time to master, especially because the offensive play caller is always tweaking it.

The Bears offense will get better the more players operate within it, and that’s certainly true for Williams. There’s also, if we’re being candid, the possibility of a flame out. It’s possible that Williams can’t mesh with Johnson’s scheme and struggles mightily within it. Do I think that’s likely? I do not, but we’ve gotta discuss all angles here.

I would bet there’s a relatively slow ascent, with Williams hitting his stride at some point next season, operating the scheme at a high level as part of a long-term partnership with Johnson.

Jordan Martens from Rowlet, Texas

How has Billings looked? To me he is a key to our defense and we were much better last year before we lost him.

Bair: You’re 100% right, Jordan. The Bears were way better before Andrew Billings suffered a torn pectoral muscle that required season-ending surgery, especially defending the run.

Head coach Ben Johnson even made note of that in his introductory press conference, calling the 6-foot-2, 340-pound monster out by name. There’s no doubt that he makes the Bears better. While he may not be a true first-team player with Gervon Dexter beefing up to take more of a nose tackle role playing next to three-technique Grady Jarrett, Billings will be key to what the Bears do defensively.

He has been solid to this point in camp, especially now that the pads have come on. One play really stands out, and it occurred on Tuesday during a live tackling period. He tossed his blocker aside and enveloped running back D’Andre Swift, tossing him to the ground with ease.

Billings may not be a headline player, but he’s a one-of-one individual that will plug gaps and push the interior pocket. He made strides as a pass rusher last year, and could be helpful on early downs and short-yardage situations. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will find ways to rotate him in during the right situations, while keeping him fresh with the proper workload. In sum, Billings is an impact player who has made an impact this camp.

Mark Thornton from Madison, Wis.

Do you have any updates on Austin Booker?

Bair: I wouldn’t say that he has flashed working with the second unit, but it’s early yet. I do think Dennis Allen likes the potential of Booker and Dominique Robinson, but this is also a good launching point to talk about the Bears reserve defensive ends.

It’s an important part of the roster, because all good defensive lines have a solid rotation. Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo obviously can’t play every snap, so the backups will have a big job on game day.

We can’t forget recent free-agent signing Tanoh Kpassagnon, a huge dude who has a history with defensive coordinator Dennis Allen from New Orleans. I think he’s a virtual lock to make the team, which means Robinson and Booker might be competing for one spot on the active roster. Regardless of who makes the 53-man, it’s hard to imagine the team giving up on Booker, a player they traded up to get in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Allen was asked about the reserve defensive ends recently. Here’s what he had to say.

“I think we’re developing some depth at the position,” Allen said. “I think we’ve got a lot of guys who have the capability to play in our league. I have some experience with Tanoh (Kpassagnon). I think he has been a good addition to our group. I think (Dominique Robinson) is a guy who has improved a lot from where I saw him on tape last year to what I’m seeing right now. But, again, with all of these guys, we’re going to temper our evaluations a little bit. We’re going to get a little bit more into live action and just let this competition play out.”

Submit your questions and comments below for inclusion in the next Bears mailbag!! 👇