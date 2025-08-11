Six Bears players whose stock went up or down in NFL preseason opener

With a majority of the Chicago Bears’ starters not playing in Sunday’s preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field, this created a great opportunity for many of the backups to capitalize on the moment.

The Bears tied with the Dolphins, 24-24. As many people know, the results are not the priority. The preseason is about evaluating talent, and in Ben Johnson’s case, going through the operation as a head coach for the first time with his new staff.

My colleague, Scott Bair, highlighted some standouts from Sunday’s matchup with the Dolphins. This stock-up, stock-down article will feature players who were not on Bair’s list.

Stock Up: CB Josh Blackwell

The veteran defensive back showed sticky coverage throughout the game. Blackwell played the second-most defensive snaps (32) among all Bears cornerbacks in Sunday’s game, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). Only Trey Flowers (47) played more from the cornerback position.

The Dolphins tried targetting receivers three times on third down with Blackwell in coverage. The veteran defensive back made a tackle short of the line to gain on third-and-7 and forced fourth down. On the second attempt, Tua Tagovailoa threaded an accurate pass to Tahj Washington on a slant route, but Blackwell didn’t make it easy for Miami to convert on third-and-4. Blackwell then broke up a pass in the middle of the field on third-and-8.

Stock Up: LB Ruben Hyppolite II

The Bears’ fifth-round draft pick from Maryland played fast and violent. He finished tied with six total tackles, but had the most solo tackles on the team. He ended with 29 defensive snaps played, according to PFF.

Hyppolite’s speed popped on tape, especially when he was asked to run downhill and either fill a gap or meet the ball carrier. When the Dolphins were threatening to score late in the first quarter, Hyppolite and linebacker Noah Sewell met with the Miami running back in the backfield on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line to force a turnover on downs with the 3-yard loss.

Stock Up: WR Jahdae Walker

Walker didn’t make his first reception until midway through the third quarter, but he finished with a team-high 41 receiving yards on three receptions, including a 14-yard touchdown catch.

The 6-foot-3, 206-pound wide receiver lined up just outside of the right hash marks on first-and-goal from the Dolphins’ 14-yard line. Walker ran a fade route towards the back right corner of the end zone and did a good job of not showing his hands early as the pass from quarterback Case Keenum fell into his receiver’s hands.

Walker also picked up 13 yards on second-and-12 late in the fourth quarter to help keep the Bears’ drive going with both teams tied at 24.

Stock Up: OT Braxton Jones

Jones played in his first game (granted in the preseason) since his season-ending injury in the Week 16 matchup with the Lions last season. According to PFF, Jones played 22 snaps and for the majority of the time, did his job against the Dolphins’ first- and second-team defense, including having a few reps against defensive end Bradley Chubb.

The Bears put Jones in one-on-one situations, and he provided consistent protection for Tyson Bagent. Outside of linebacker Grayson Murphy clearly beating Jones inside on the touchdown pass to Maurice Alexander, Sunday’s preseason game was a step in the right direction for the Bears’ left tackle.

Stock Down: TE Durham Smythe

The veteran tight end played just 16 snaps, according to PFF. He was targeted once in the game, but couldn’t come down with a catch on second-and-15. Smythe lined up next to Jones on the left side of the formation and ran an in-breaking route in the middle of the field. The nearest Dolphins defender gave Smythe enough cushion, but the pass went off Smythe’s extended hands and fell incomplete.

After the dropped pass, rookie wide receiver Luther Burdern III converted on third-and-15 with a 16-yard reception to keep the drive alive.

Stock Down: WR Tyler Scott

On a day when 15 players caught a pass, Scott only managed to secure one reception for eight yards. The third-year receiver also played the most offensive snaps (31) for the position, according to PFF. The Bears’ wide receiver room has a lot of talent, so it’s going to be a battle for any of the backend players to secure a spot on the roster.

Walker and Alexander outperformed Scott in Sunday’s tie against the Dolphins. With just two preseason games remaining, Scott has a lot of ground to make up if he wants to stay on the team.