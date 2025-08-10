Bears takeaways: What we learned in NFL preseason opener vs. Dolphins

CHICAGO – The Bears opened their preseason slate on Sunday at Soldier Field, hosting the Miami Dolphins shortly after conducting a joint practice with them.

There was plenty of work for the first team during that Friday session at Halas Hall, which is why most Bears players you know didn’t suit up for this contest.

That list included Caleb Williams and every offensive starter save left tackle Braxton Jones, who is knotted in a position battle. Every defensive starter save Tyrique Stevenson skipped this one, too.

Colston Loveland, Luther Burden played. Ozzy Trapilo got his time at left tackle. We kept a close eye on those rookies and several other Bears storylines to emerge from this game. Here’s what stood out the most from a 24-24 tie at Solider Field:

QB, LT battles waged

Bagent was given the start on Sunday, following a run of solid practices where he showed great scheme and arm talent. Head coach Ben Johnson has praised the third-year pro at several turns, and he probably earned more of it with his game performance.

Bagent completed 13-of-19 passes for 103 yards, a touchdown and an interception, though the pick was tipped and not entirely his fault. Bagent’s touchdown pass was a beauty zipped to Maurice Alexander in back of the end zone.

While Bagent seems to be trending towards the No. 2 spot behind Caleb Williams, the position battle’s not over. Veteran Case Keenum has had some strong moments, including two gorgeous touchdown passes, and was super efficient late in this contest. He was 8-for-10 passing for 80 yards and two touchdowns. We have to couch that stat line some, considering the level of competition he was working against.

At left tackle, Jones started the game and played most of the first half, with Trapilo working into the third quarter. Theo Benedet entered after that, but Trapilo wrapped up the game. It’s tough to judge offensive line play in the moment – further film study’s generally required – but Jones seemed solid in his series. Same goes for Trapilo, who worked with the same line Jones did.

It doesn’t look like we’re close to an answer on either position battle, though a resolution at left tackle should come soon to provide time for the offensive line to bond.

Booker wreaks havoc

There’s some concern about Bears edge rushers capable of creating steady pressure behind Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo. Those two guys can get after it, but defensive linemen can’t play every snap. They need a steady rotation at that, spot and it’s an unknown whether young guys down on the depth chart can produce.

Fears were quelled a bit when Tanoh Kpassagnon was signed on July 22, but the Bears will need Austin Booker and Dominique Robinson to step up. They certainly did against the Dolphins.

Booker had three sacks, including a strip sack of Quinn Ewers inside the Dolphins 10-yard line.

The second-year pro played violent in the run game as well, keeping the Dolphins out of the end zone when faced with a third-and-goal. He has primarily worked with the third unit in training camp and could well be on the roster bubble, but he is showing why he deserves a spot.

He wasn’t the only young pass rusher to make an impact. Dominque Robinson also recorded a sack. While they weren’t competing against Miami’s top offensive line – which is pretty lousy in its own right – getting home is important no matter who you’re facing.

Rookies get feet wet

Loveland started Sunday’s game and played the first two series before getting pulled to sustain health. The No. 10 overall pick had an eight-yard reception from quarterback Tyson Bagent, which marks his first in-game reception as a professional.

We’ll hold off calling that his first NFL catch, which will be official during the regular season.

Burden played four series, where his route-running was crisp and he regularly created separation. He had a 16-yard reception early and a 13-yard reception where he was able to get out of bounds with a second left in the half to set up Cairo Santos’ 57-yard field goal.

Trapilo got into the game late in the first half and played well into the second. He’s battling with Jones for the starting spot. Running back Kyle Monangai was pretty good on Sunday, with six carries for 30 yards, including a long run of 13. Linebacker Ruben Hyppolite was the starting weakside linebacker and played in the first half.

As a reminder, defensive lineman Shemar Turner (ankle) and defensive back Zah Frazier (personal) have missed most or all of Bears training camp

Submit your questions below for inclusion in the next Bears Mailbag!!