Bears overreactions: Kyle Monangai should take some of D’Andre Swift’s carries

We normally use Bears overreactions to bring perspective (and calm) to what has fans in a frenzy.

After a thrilling 47-42 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, you have permission to freak out. That was a wild one many of you remember well after this era’s over.

The drama. The emotion. The insanity of how so much craziness could come in such a short span.

“Madness, craziness, a thrill,” receiver DJ Moore said. “It’s up and down, but we found a way to pull it off.”

It wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows. There’s plenty to fix. That’s especially true on defense and special teams. There’s also some positives we can apply to the immediate future and the season as a whole.

Let’s get to all that in these Bears overreactions:

Kyle Monangai should eat into D’Andre Swift’s carries

Overreaction?: A little bit

Johnson spoke glowingly about rookie Kyle Monangai’s performance against Cincinnati, where he had 176 rushing yards on 26 carries, but he also used specific language when discussing it.

“That’s kind of who he’s been since he has been here. Very reliable,” Johnson said. “He’s going to do what you’re coaching it. I think he’s hard to bring down. I think that showed up. What he was at Rutgers, he was the bell cow for that team, and he proved today that he can carry that kind of load if called upon.”

If called upon. That’s key. Monangai’s role increased with D’Andre Swift out with a groin injury, but the veteran and former Pro Bowler shouldn’t be out long with a groin injury that has bothered him recently.

Swift will be the primary back upon return. He has performed well in recent weeks, especially after a Week 5 bye. He’s an excellent runner in space, a good pass protector and a steady producer.

He’ll continue to get the lion’s share of carries, but Johnson has a history of featuring two running backs during his time as Lions offensive coordinator, with a slasher and a hammer.

That’s Monangai and Swift, so Johnson will find space for both of them. Swift had 19 carries and Monangai had 13 against New Orleans, which might be an ideal split. Johnson could also ride a hot hand, but Swift will be the primary guy. It would be hard to ignore Sunday’s game and Monangai’s role in it when assigning carries in the future.

Ryan Poles must make a move at the NFL trade deadline

Overreaction?: Yes.

The Bears need help at defensive end. That was clear heading into Sunday and before Dayo Odeyingbo suffered an ankle injury of unknown severity against the Bengals. With Dominique Robinson also on the shelf, the Bears are light at the position. Some reinforcements would help, but I can’t imagine their going for a bigger name.

They have tons invested in Odeyingbo, Montez Sweat and Grady Jarrett already. Adding another hefty price tag at end, while considering their cap space, seems unlikely. A stout, big-bodied run defender you probably haven’t heard of seems like a decent plan. Unless Odeyingbo’s out long-term, then maybe general manager Ryan Poles’ hand is forced.

Their running back situation seems stable after Monangai’s performance. They’ve got offensive line depth and CJ Gardner-Johnson is likely the add at defensive back with his ability to play in the slot and at safety.

Could they be sellers? They could’ve put offensive tackle Braxton Jones on a team with a starting spot open, but he’s on injured reserve. Running back Roschon Johnson has been hurt the last few weeks.

A depth addition seems like the most prudent move, but Poles doesn’t have to overpay. They’re not one player away from a division title, and they’re trying to establish sustained success. It’s harder to do if you’re trading away draft capital or in a tough spot with the cap.

Plain and simple: Ben Johnson’s Bears are clutch

Overreaction?: No way

The Bears found a to beat the Bengals with a last-second touchdown by Colston Loveland, but that’s not the first crazy victory requiring late-game heroics. They had to block a field-goal attempt as time expired to beat Las Vegas. They needed Jake Moody to hit a field goal as time expired to beat Washington. And now this.

These Bears struggled in crunch time during a Week 1 loss to Minnesota, but something snapped after that. They continue to perform well under pressure, in do-or-die moments or closing situations with defensive takeaways that have come in large amounts.

[READ: Watch Colston Loveland’s unreal catch-and-run TD as Bears bust Bengals]

Ben Johnson is a major reason for this. His attention to detail and demanding-at-all-times demeanor puts pressure on at all times. And positive results have inspired confidence that the Bears can get it done.

They won’t succeed in every tight game. They’re going to lose some one-score games. We’ve seen enough to this point that Johnson, Caleb Williams and his top players know how to find a way. We can apply the “clutch” term to this group, having earned time and again in recent weeks.

