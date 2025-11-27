Bears vs. Eagles preview: Game picks, bold predictions, how to watch

PHILADELPHIA – The Bears are 8-3 and ranking high in the NFL standings. Take a look at most NFL power rankings and Chicago’s crew isn’t in a similar spot.

There’s some doubt about the Bears. Skeptics generally source the lack of quality competition beat versus the gauntlet awaiting Chicago over the last six games.

That stretch starts on Friday, when the Bears face Philadelphia in a game that will be streamed across the country and the world.

This seems like a game where Caleb Williams shows up. Yet the Philadelphia Eagles have tons of talent in all phases an could explode despite the fact the Super Bowl champs haven’t produced to expectation to this point.

It’ll be a fascinating, short-week affair no matter what, with an established NFC powerhouse against upstart hoping to establish a new era of sustained success.

“These types of games are really about focus,” defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson said on Friday. “It’s mental with the short week. I’ve been part of a lot of short weeks. You’ve got to understand that this game is up for grabs. There’s a good chance to be seeded right and get a seat at the table in the playoffs.”

How to watch

Kickoff: 2 p.m. CT

TV: Amazon Prime; FOX 32 in Chicago

Radio: ESPN Chicago (1000 AM), LATINO MIX 93.5 FM (Spanish); Westwood One national radio

Out-of-market streaming: NFL Sunday Ticket (YouTube TV); NFL-plus

Wild card

DT Grady Jarrett

We’ve seen Montez Sweat emerge as a dominant pass rusher in recent weeks. He can be excellent when dealing with one-on-one matchups, but the Bears need better on the interior.

Grady Jarrett is super disruptive on the interior, and has moved beyond a knee injury that sapped his effectiveness early in the year. He has been much better over the past few weeks, with excellent run defense paired with more quarterback pressures.

If he can perform to his potential and Sweat keeps on keeping on, the Bears pass rush should get home.

X Factor

CB Jaylon Johnson

The Bears cornerback has missed most of this season due to injuries to his groin and core muscles. He’s still the best Bears player regardless of position, and makes this group much, much better.

[MORE: Bears activate Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon off injured reserve]

Coordinator Dennis Allen can call a different coverage with Johnson in the fray – except a lot more man-to-man – and he can shadow A.J. Brown if necessary. The major question mark centers on how ready he is for an every-down workload and if he’s at his All-Pro best.

We’ll find that out on Friday.

[READ: Joe Thuney among five players to watch in Bears vs Eagles Week 13 game]

Bold predictions

Caleb Williams goes off

The Bears quarterback loves the big stage. He has been progressing as an on-schedule quarterback of late and has learned through experience when to go big and when to check down. This seems like the game where he figures it out. We’re talking above a 60% connection rate. I’d bet the Eagles clamp down on the run, forcing the Bears to work the ball through the air. That will lead to a big statistical day. — SB

Kevin Byard feasts on Hurts

Kevin Byard III intercepts Jalen Hurts for a pick-6 to give the Bears’ safety his sixth interception on the season. — NM

[READ: Bears injury report: T.J. Edwards, Tyrique Stevenson out vs. Eagles]

Week 13 picks

Scott Bair’s selection

Eagles 35, Bears 31

The Bears are always in close games. Despite the Eagles being seven-point favorites, I’d expect this game to be tight. I keep waiting for the law of averages to go against the Bears for once and it hasn’t happened, but Philly’s talent along the defensive front

Nicholas Moreano’s pick

Bears 24, Eagles 23

This is the game Bears doubters have been waiting to watch. A matchup against one of the top teams in the NFL and it will be televised for viewers all over the world. Bears defeat the defending champs with a consistent ground game and big-time plays from Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze.