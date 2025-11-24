CHICAGO — The Bears won another one-score game. They’re now 6-1 in such contests this season, which is a positive.

Whether this game should’ve been so close certainly is debatable. The Bears had a 10-point fourth-quarter lead. Their offense had two chances to close this game out and couldn’t do it. That’s why it took until the last snap to secure a 31-28 win over the Steelers on Sunday at Soldier Field, with Pittsburgh just outside field-goal range.

[READ: Bears 31, Steelers 28: Three observations in Chicago’s NFL Week 12 win]

The Bears made some major mistakes in this game, but they still found a path to victory.

They aren’t searching for style points. They’re about stacking wins by any means necessary.

“You don’t apologize for any wins in this league,” Bears quarterback Caleb Williams said in a postgame press conference. “That’s a historic organization over there, and they’ve got a bunch of great athletes, a bunch of great coaches, and things like that. Like I said, you don’t apologize, but you do understand where you can be as a team, what we could have done out there, and that’s the frustrating part.”

That’s why, for a second consecutive week, this Bears report card is a combination of good grades and bad:

Rushing offense

The NFL’s second-best rushing attack struggled to move the ball on the ground against the Steelers’ stout front.

D’Andre Swift had his least productive game of the season from a statistical perspective, averaging just 1.9 yards per carry on eight rushes. He also lost a fumble. Kyle Monangai was a bit better, with 12 rushes for 48 yards and one touchdown. The Bears had 99 yards on 25 carries, the first time since Week 8 that they didn’t hit triple digits.

The run game twice had a chance to close the game out on fourth-quarter drives and couldn’t move the chains. They have to be better in those moments.

Grade: C

Passing offense

Williams missed some passes that he normally makes, with a completion percentage hovering way too close to 50. He had three passing touchdowns and a decent 104.3 passer rating, but it’s hard to call this a solid performance from the Bears quarterback. He badly missed a lot of open receivers. He also was strip-sacked by T.J. Watt in the end zone, resulting in a Steelers touchdown.

DJ Moore had a standout game, with five receptions for 64 yards and two TDs. Rookie tight end Colston Loveland was at it again, with four catches for 49 yards and one score. But there was so much meat left on the bone, so many opportunities squandered, that it’s hard to say it was a productive day through the air.

Grade: C-plus

[READ: Five Bears whose stock went up or down in NFL Week 12 win vs Steelers]

Rushing defense

You could feel the loss of T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds most in the run game, where the Steelers piled up 186 yards and two TDs on 36 carries. It was Pittsburgh’s main catalyst and created some explosive plays that kept this game closer than it should’ve been.

The Bears became better against the run as the game progressed, but those totals are way too high. Extra yards were too easily gained in the second level, and holes in the front allowed Pittsburgh to sustain long drives that led to scores.

Grade: C-minus

Passing defense

The Bears’ pass defense benefited from playing backup Mason Rudolph instead of Aaron Rodgers, who missed this game with an injury to his non-throwing hand.

They still made some game-changing plays in this phase. Nahshon Wright tallied his fifth interception on a first-quarter deep shot, and the Bears turned it into a touchdown. Montez Sweat had a strip sack and recovered the fumble, which the Bears also turned into a TD. Grady Jarrett and Jaquan Brisker had batted passes to kill the Steelers’ comeback attempts.

That’s a good day at the office.

Grade: A

[WATCH: Bears postgame interviews: Ben Johnson, Montez Sweat, Caleb Williams]

Special teams

There wasn’t much to document in this phase.

Cairo Santos made his only field-goal attempt, and his “dirty ball” kick resulted in a muff. The Bears had zero punt-return yards, a ho-hum effort. Tory Taylor punted for a touchback when the Bears needed to pin the Steelers deep, but it didn’t cause a crisis.

Grade: B

Coaching

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen called an excellent game, save trickery out of a tush push formation, and found ways to use his defensive backs to help a linebacker corps that played its No. 6 option every snap. He had his defense ready, and they performed well.

Head coach Ben Johnson called a smart game and is proving adept with timeout and clock management, a major issue in years past. This staff has the Bears rolling and performing under pressure, turning the culture around one win at a time.

Grade: A