Bears vs. Commanders preview: game picks, bold predictions, how to watch

There’s a big game coming up on Monday night. The Bears and Washington Commanders face off in primetime, in a rematch of last year’s Hail Mary drama. It’s also a showcase of Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, quarterbacks taken with the top two selections in last year’s NFL Draft.

Daniels got the best of Williams in the first meeting, though the Bears quarterback wasn’t to blame for the outcome. Williams is in a better space, working with a far better coach in Ben Johnson.

There plenty of intrigue surrounding this one. Let’s break it down in our Bears preview:

How to watch

Kickoff: 7:15 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN, ABC

Radio: ESPN 1000-AM in Chicago; Westwood One radio network

Out-of-market streaming: NFL Sunday Ticket (YouTube TV); NFL-plus; ESPN app

[READ: T.J. Edwards among five Bears players to watch vs. Commanders]

Wild card

WR Luther Burden III

The rookie wide receiver has been impactful when called upon, but such instances have been infrequent to this point. Johnson has discussed that Burden needs to continue building trust with coaches and players, but it’s possible he’s involved in some packages that can provide opportunities to make big plays.

A few of those could turn the wide against Washington. If he’s used in the right ways, Burden could play a huge role despite having but a few catches.

X Factor

CB Kyler Gordon

Slot cornerbacks are rarely considered true game changers. Gordon is an exception, considering how defensive coordinator Dennis Allen plans to use him. In sum: every way possible.

He’ll improve the run game off the edge. He’ll be an occasional blitzer getting after the quarterback. And he’s a top-tier cover man on the inside, largely negating who the Commanders position in the slot. Allen was cautious about his impact considering he hasn’t played a game this season, suggesting he might not be available for all available snaps against Washington.

He has been ramping up for multiple weeks, so we’re betting on him playing a ton. If that’s in fact the case, Gordon will be a massive upgrade for this Bears defense. Gordon and linebacker T.J. Edwards will provide a huge lift to the defense, especially against the run.

Bold prediction

D’Andre Swift over 100

Call us crazy, but this is the week where feature back D’Andre Swift gets right and goes over 100 rushing yards. Most of it will be on an explosive run, but Swift will turn in a big total after johnson’s self-scout and improved offensive line play helps the run game get going. Swift works well in space, and Johnson will find him some against the Commanders defense.

Week 6 picks

Scott’s selection

Bears 38, Commanders 35

This goes against convention, considering how Washington’s strengths play into Chicago’s weakness, but have you seen Johnson’s results coming off a bye. That dude puts up points. Like, Andy Reid, style. This prediction is based solely on Johnson and his ability to hang a massive number on the opposition after an extra week to plan. The dude has “it,” and a talent quarterback in Caleb Williams capable of executing his vision.

Nick’s pick

Commanders 24, Bears 20

I think Caleb Williams will have a big day against a Commanders defense that has given up the 10th most passing yards in the NFL. The problem, as it has been all season, is that the Bears can’t run the run football or stop the run.

The Commanders can do both, and I believe the battle in the trenches, which leans heavily in Washington’s favor, will ultimately determine the winner of this Monday night matchup.