T.J. Edwards among five players to watch in Bears vs Commanders MNF Week 6

The last time the Bears and Commanders played, it resulted in arguably the most memorable game of the 2024 season.

A last-second Hail Mary from Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels helped catapult the Commanders to eventually play in the NFC Championship Game, while the Bears’ season nosedived with a 10-game losing streak.

The two teams will face each other again on Monday Night Football at Northwest Stadium. Caleb Williams gets an opportunity to even the regular-season matchup against Daniels and to officially put an end to what transpired last season.

Here are the five players to keep an eye on in this primetime matchup.

Caleb Williams

In the matchup against the Commanders in 2024, Williams completed just 10-of-24 passes for 131 yards and added 47 yards rushing. He did lead the offense on a fourth-quarter touchdown drive to give his team the lead with 25 seconds left on the clock, but then, of course, Daniels’ Hail Mary happened.

In this second game, the X-factor will be Williams’ ability to avoid the Commanders’ pass rush. Williams has helped out his offensive line by avoiding negative plays with his maneuverability through the first four games, and he will have to replicate that escapeability on Monday night.

Williams has also been operating an offense that hasn’t had a consistent run game, so when the second-year quarterback has opportunities for big passing plays downfield, he must capitalize against a Commanders’ secondary that has given up the 10th most passing yards in the league.

Theo Benedet

The former undrafted free agent from Canada will make his first regular-season start at left tackle on Monday Night Football. In the Week 4 victory over the Los Angeles Raiders, Theo Benedet started in place of Darnell Wright at right tackle.

Benedet will be tested in pass protection against a Commanders defense that is tied for the third most sacks in the NFL at 15. Dorance Armstrong, a 6-foot-4, 255-pound defensive end, leads the team with five sacks and finished with two in the Commanders’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers last week.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson has openly praised Benedet’s ability as a run blocker, so it will be worth watching to see how the 6-foot-7, 304-pound offensive tackle impacts the Bears’ run game.

T.J. Edwards

The last time T.J. Edwards played was in the Week 2 blowout loss to the Lions. He has finally recovered from his hamstring injury, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. The Commanders entered Week 6 as the No. 1 rushing team in the NFL. Edwards and fellow linebacker Tremaine Edmunds will play a huge part in helping to stop Washington’s rushing attack.

Something to keep an eye on is the fast-paced tempo that Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury utilizes. With Edwards returning from injury, his endurance will be tested against a team that will emphasize the no-huddle.

Zach Ertz has also been a reliable target for Daniels. The Commanders’ tight end is second on the team in receptions, has the second-most receiving yards (149) and touchdowns (2). Edwards will have opportunities throughout the game to cover Ertz and has to find ways to disrupt potential receptions.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

The Commanders found a diamond in the rough with Jacory Croskey-Merritt, a 2025 seventh-round draft pick from Arizona. The 5-foot-11, 208-pound running back currently leads the team with his 283 rushing yards and four touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Croskey-Merritt is the highest-graded running back in the NFL.

He runs hard between the tackles, lowering his shoulder to pick up additional yards. Croskey-Merritt also has the speed to get the edge and turn the corner to outrun bad angles from defenders.

The Commanders will ask their offensive linemen to pull and get out in space, so the Bears’ defensive linemen must play with proper leverage to allow the linebackers to fill running lanes. If that doesn’t happen, Croskey-Merritt could be in line to have a big night against Chicago’s defense.

Bobby Wagner

Like a fine wine, Bobby Wagner just continues to get better with age. The 35-year-old Commanders linebacker has 39 total tackles, which is tied for the second most in the league. According to PFF, Wagner has the highest run grade among all linebackers (92.7).

As a run defender, it’s tough to find someone playing better football than Wagner. But he has also been an effective pass rusher. He has nine total pressures through five games and finished with two sacks in the Commanders’ win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Bears have struggled to establish any type of run game, and Wagner won’t make it easier for D’Andre Swift and company. Chicago’s offensive line must identify what No. 54 is doing at all times, especially since he will blitz Williams throughout the game.