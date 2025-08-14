LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Bears defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett really got to know Gervon Dexter Sr. during the offseason program. The interior defensive lineman made a solid first impression with his willingness to learn and be coached when he was at Halas Hall.

Garrett’s respect level went up during quiet periods of the NFL calendar — which is when the texts started flooding in.

Dexter would reach out regularly, asking what he should be doing on his own to get better. He was committed to getting physically bigger, adding lean mass that is serving him well. He hosted Montez Sweat, Grady Jarrett, Austin Booker and others to work out together in Miami.

“He watches film and asks for more,” Garrett said. “He wants to meet with me extra. He’s putting in the work. This summer, he was asking, ‘Coach, what do I need to do?’ He has been, I wouldn’t say this was a surprise cause I know he’s talented – I remember seeing him at Florida and some last year – but he’s growing and developing so well because he has the right mentality.”

Grady Jarrett’s addition via free agency could have been viewed negatively, as if the Bears were trying to replace Dexter. He didn’t take it that way. The Bears saw a path forward featuring both of them. Dexter did, too. So he put his head down and worked.

There’s an internal drive that those around him can detect, one that has pushed him this offseason over any other. Dexter loves his role in Dennis Allen’s scheme, where he’ll play some nose tackle and three technique. He’ll primarily work with Jarrett or Andrew Billings, with the hope that he’ll make a more profound and consistent impact in his third professional season.

“I think I’ll be able to be a more dominant player, and that my presence in the game will be felt a little more,” Dexter said in a Thursday press conference. “And I think I’ll be a lot better on that first and second down, those running downs. I think my game will take another step and then getting after the quarterback, I think it’ll be better as well.

Dexter has been a dominant force at times. Those last two words are key. Let’s use last season as an example. He had four sacks in five games, and just one the rest of the year. He had 10 quarterback hits in the first five games, and nine the rest of the year. His run defense was solid at times and a struggle at others.

Providing steady pressure and dynamic playmaking ability is the ultimate goal, and there are signs he’s trending that way.

“The guy is disruptive in the run game. He’s something to deal with in the pass game,” Jarrett said. “He just continues to get better. The effort he has been playing with lately has been amazing. You can see him running it all the way across the field. I can’t wait to see him on game day. It’s a young player continuing to get better.

“At that Year 3 mark, that’s when you can make a big jump. I’m anticipating it for him, and I’m going to do everything I can in my power to help him continue to be better. But he’s not going to need much of a push, because he’s somebody who’s got the highest standards for himself. You can see it with the extra work he puts in on the field, in the meeting room. I couldn’t have a better running mate on the inside right now. I’m super excited to play with him.”

