Bears roster projection: 2025 NFL draft pick left off the squad

We’ve been screaming, using ALL CAPS, into camp stories and Chicago Football Show episodes aplenty, that last week’s joint practice versus Miami and the subsequent preseason game against the Dolphins would be a litmus test for Ben Johnson’s Bears and their progress during training camp. That’s why it’s time for another Bears roster projection.

That practice/playing block was all of that and more, a revealing stretch where we got to know this team a bit better. There’s plenty of work to be done, but improvement has been made. It has provided clarity on some elements of the depth chart in our brains — we all know the unofficial one doesn’t mean too much — and has prepared us to make the second of three Bears roster projection attempts.

There are some significant changes from what we put out before training camp, as you’d expect considering we hadn’t yet seen this talent collection work together in pads. That threshold has been crossed. We’ve seen tons of live tackling, too, including in the most physical Bears practice in recent memory.

Two games and a joint practice versus Buffalo remain, so we reserve the right to change course on some of these selections. But here, on Aug. 13, is a formulation of what would be a solid squad ready to enter the 2025 regular season. Let’s take a look at the Bears roster projection, version 2.0:

Quarterbacks (3)

Caleb Williams

Tyson Bagent

Case Keenum

Analysis: Keeping three quarterbacks on the active roster isn’t often done anymore, but this is a case where the Bears should do it. Keenum is valuable to the quarterback room whether he’s the No. 2 or No. 3, with so much experience to provide younger players. And there’s no way the Bears are giving up on Bagent, a player with real potential.

Running backs (4)

D’Andre Swift

Roschon Johnson

Kyle Monangai

Travis Homer

Analysis: Homer’s a physical back and a special teams stalwart, forcing the Bears to keep four running backs. It’s unclear how much this staff likes Roschon Johnson, who is banged up, but he’s a talented runner who deserved more carries than he got last season. He’s a keeper in this position group as it currently stands.

Receivers (5)

DJ Moore

Rome Odunze

Luther Burden III

Olamide Zaccheaus

Devin Duvernay

Analysis: There’s a school of thought that six receivers constitute a good group. If that’s the case, then Tyler Scott lands on the roster and is probably inactive quite a bit. Given that the Bears have two tight ends who can play every receiver spot, the Bears are just fine with five. Duvernay’s the surefire return man, and he’s got more receiving ability than you might think.

Tight ends (3)

Cole Kmet

Colston Loveland

Durham Smythe

Analysis: I had four tight ends on the roster on my pre-camp projection, but the number’s dropping to three because of the versatility of this group and the fact the Bears could probably sneak Joel Wilson onto the practice squad as a reserve option.

Offensive linemen (10)

Braxton Jones

Joe Thuney

Drew Dalman

Jonah Jackson

Darnell Wright

Ozzy Trapilo

Ryan Bates

Bill Murray

Luke Newman

Kiran Amegadjie

Analysis: This was a tough one. Hard to leave Doug Kramer Jr. off, but Bates’ versatility playing center and all three interior spots makes him valuable. He has played well with Kramer out. Newman provides a break-glass-in-case of-emergency option at center, and Murray’s tough as nails as a backup guard. This is a solid, deep group.

Defensive ends/edge rushers (5)

Montez Sweat

Dayo Odeyingbo

Tanoh Kpassagnon

Austin Booker

Dominque Robinson

Analysis: Booker isn’t an exact fit for Dennis Allen’s scheme, but he’s such an athlete that the Bears should continue to develop him. Kpassagnon was on the 53-man the moment he signed, considering his size, solid run defense and his history with Allen. He’ll be a factor in the rotation, and the team really likes Robinson. They can afford to keep five ends in this scenario, and this coaching staff values depth along the lines.

Defensive tackles (5)

Grady Jarrett

Gervon Dexter Sr.

Andrew Billings

Chris Williams

Shemar Turner

Analysis: We still haven’t seen Turner practice in pads, but he’s a second-round pick. If he’ll remain out come final cut, they could keep him on the 53-man and then slide him onto IR after that with a possible return later in the year. No matter what, he’ll be a Bear. Williams is a solid reserve behind the big three. There’s no spot for Zacch Pickens in this projection, which was tough, but the position group has been upgraded with Jarrett now in the mix.

Linebackers (5)

T.J. Edwards

Tremaine Edmunds

Noah Sewell

Ruben Hyppolite II

Amen Ogbongbemiga

Analysis: There’s an extra linebacker in the mix the previous projection. Sewell sure seems like the strongside starter, Hyppolite’s lightning quick and Ogbongbemiga is a core special teams player.

Safeties (4)

Kevin Byard III

Jaquan Brisker

Jonathan Owens

Elijah Hicks

Analysis: Byard said the Bears have four starting caliber safeties on the roster. He’s not wrong. This was the easiest position group to project.

Cornerbacks (6)

Jaylon Johnson

Tyrique Stevenson

Kyler Gordon

Terell Smith

Nahshon Wright

Josh Blackwell

Analysis: I have no idea what to do about Zah Frazier. The Bears valued him enough to use a fifth-rounder on him and there are certainly some teams who probably liked him entering the draft, so expecting him to clear waivers is a tall order. But he hasn’t been around at all due to personal reasons. You have to respect that, but this cornerback grouping is so deep and talented. Every single one of the guys above deserves a spot. Do you try to sneak him on the practice squad? That might be tough, but it would be tough to let a guy go before seeing him work over a longer term. Can’t find a right answer here.

Specialists (3)

Cairo Santos

Tory Taylor

Scott Daly

Analysis: Okay. I lied. Safety was the second easiest position group to project.

