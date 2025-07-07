Angel Reese has had enough.

And she doesn’t care about the consequences.

The Chicago Sky star forward — fresh off her second straight All-Star nod — let the WNBA officials have it after Sunday’s 80-75 loss.

“It’s tough when you talk to officials, and I asked them, ‘Hey, we’ve only been to the free throw line twice up until the fourth quarter.’ And she tells me it’s not her job,” Reese said after the game. “So it’s frustrating because I know how hard we are battling inside, and I think that we came down and fought as hard as we could with what we had.

“And I just know we continue to grow in this. I think this is a leaping step for us. Obviously we know we can compete with the best, but [the officiating] has to be fixed. And I don’t give a damn if I get fined because that s— is cheap, and I’m tired of this s—. ‘Cause I’ve been nice and I’ve been humble with it but I am tired of this s—.”

Reese also took to social media to voice her frustrating, quote-Tweeting a still image that shows Reese going up toward the rim with a Lynx player all over her:

In another social media post, Reese said: “idgaf. DO BETTER.” and tagged the WNBA official X account.

The Sky only went to the free throw line eight times in Sunday’s contest, shooting 7-for-8 from the charity stripe. Meanwhile, the Lynx shot 14-of-17 from the free throw line in their five-point win.

It was the third straight game in which the Sky were whistled for more fouls than their opponent, thus leading to extra points at the free throw line.

The Sky are now 5-12 on the season. Their next game comes Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. against the Washington Mystics.