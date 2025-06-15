Angel Reese records first WNBA career triple-double in Sky win vs Sun

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese reached another milestone in her young career in the WNBA on Sunday afternoon. Reese recorded her first career triple-double in the Sky’s 78-66 win over the Connecticut Sun.

Reese scored 11 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists to secure the win in the Commissioner’s Cup.

In Reese’s second season in the WNBA, she has accomplished many milestones. She has collected 552 rebounds as well as 555 points in two seasons, making her the fastest WNBA player to reach that statistical milestone.

“I never thought of it … My first year, I was a passer, and I could have been a passer throughout all my career. I came out of high school as the number 1 wing, and I’m trying to get back to that and trying to get back to being super versatile, and [coach] Tyler [Marsh] made that emphasis early on in the season,” Reese said in her postgame press conference.

During Sunday’s win, Reese had a feeling that she was going to collect a triple-double while speaking to the media after the win.

“Somebody came up to me and said that I had one more, and then [Hailey Van Lith] made it. I knew somebody was going to get it because I knew they were going to make the shot. We made a lot of great shots tonight, so I knew that was coming,” Reese said postgame to the media.

Sky head coach Tyler Marsh commented on how Reese was able to be versatile and facilitate the offense in securing the win on the road.

“She came through the entire game,” Marsh said. “Whether it was defending, facilitating, whether it was rebounding, whether it was scoring, she was getting to the free throw line, she was drawing contact and she was creating a lot of congestion in the paint where she was able to find shooters. She was great across the board tonight and we needed every bit of it.”

The Sky will continue this momentum as they head home to welcome the Washington Mystics on Tuesday at Wintrust Arena.