Courtney Vandersloot suffered a right torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on Saturday night and will miss the remainder of the season, the Chicago Sky announced Sunday.

The veteran guard went down with a non-contact knee injury in the first quarter of the Sky’s 79-52 loss to the Indiana Fever at the United Center. Vandersloot was driving to the basket and went up for a layup before crumpling to the floor while clutching her knee.

Courtney Vandersloot underwent an MRI yesterday that revealed a right torn anterior crucial ligament (ACL), an injury she sustained in the June 7th game against Indiana. Vandersloot will miss the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season and undergo surgery to repair the injury.



All of… pic.twitter.com/JbMa3DOg4s — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) June 8, 2025

“Courtney Vandersloot underwent an MRI yesterday that revealed a right torn anterior crucial [sic] ligament (ACL), an injury she sustained in the June 7th game against Indiana. Vandersloot will miss the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season and undergo surgery to repair the injury. All of Skytown is behind you Sloot!”, the team’s statement read on social media.

In 2025, Vandersloot averaged 10.6 points and 5.3 assists per game, leading the team in assists and ranking her among the top five players in the league in that category. She became the Sky’s all-time leading scorer on May 29 in the team’s win over the Dallas Wings, surpassing her wife and former teammate Allie Quigley in the process.

[READ: Courtney Vandersloot reacts to breaking wife Allie Quigley’s Sky record]

Vandersloot, 36, was in her 14th WNBA season and has spent the majority of it with the Sky, winning the 2021 WNBA Championship with the team. She played on the New York Liberty for the past two seasons, where she won the 2024 WNBA Championship before returning to Chicago this past offseason.

“She’s our engine,” Sky head coach Tyler Marsh after the game on Saturday. “She’s our captain and our leader out there, so obviously, it’s a huge blow.”

The Sky are 2-5 this season, with both wins coming against Dallas. They are slated to play the Liberty in their next game, on June 10 in Brooklyn.