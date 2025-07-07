2025 WNBA All-Star Game: Angel Reese selected to represent Chicago Sky

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese continues to add accolades to her WNBA career. Reese has earned a spot in the All-Star Game as a reserve prior to Sunday’s matchup against the Minnesota Lynx.

⭐️2x ALL-STAR BARBIE⭐️



Angel Reese is officially a 2025 WNBA All-Star🤩 pic.twitter.com/D5DlGe63PJ — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) July 6, 2025

Reese made the WNBA All-Star team as a rookie, where she finished second in Rookie of the Year voting behind Indiana Fever phenom Caitlin Clark. Clark will serve as one of the captains in this year’s All-Star game in Indianapolis.

Reese will be the lone representative from the Sky in this year’s game.

Reese continues to have impressive numbers in her sophomore year, as she’s averaging a double-double, leads the league in rebounds per game (12.6) and ranks third in assists per game among WNBA forwards (3.8).

Following an 80-75 loss to the Lynx on Sunday, the Sky fell to 5-12 on the year. While the season has been difficult with injuries and tough losses, Reese continues to be a bright spot for the Sky this.

Earlier this season, Reese collected over 500 rebounds and 500 points in the WNBA, which is the fastest a WNBA player has reached that milestone.

She has also climbed her way in the Top 10 in Sky franchise history in rebounds as well as becoming the first player in league history to record 15 or more rebounds in four straight games.

“I had to get it out the mud. At the beginning of the season, I had my mini sophomore slump, and I wasn’t the player I felt like I should’ve been. I’m just happy to be here right now,“ Reese said on X account @AngelandKimilla.

Joining Reese as All-Star reserves are: Storm’s Skylar Diggins, Mercury’s Alyssa Thomas, Sparks’ Kelsey Plum, Aces’ Jackie Young, Mystics’ Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, Valkyries’ Kayla Thornton, Storm’s Gabby Williams, Dream’s Rhyne Howard, Fever’s Kelsey Mitchell and Lynx’s Courtney Williams.

The 2025 WNBA All-Star game will be played on Saturday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC, Disney-Plus and ESPN-Plus.