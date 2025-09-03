Angel Reese made appearance in Netflix movie with Idris Elba

Keanu Reeves. Harrison Ford. Jeremy Renner. Jessica Chastain. Jamie Lee Curtis. Angel Reese.

All actors who have appeared in the films of Academy Award-winning director Kathryn Bigelow.

Reese made her film debut in Bigelow’s “A House of Dynamite,” playing herself. The Netflix movie stars Idris Elba as an American president who is responding to a nuclear missile fired at the City of Chicago by an unnamed adversary.

The film premiered to an 11-minute standing ovation at the 82nd Venice Film Festival in Italy, with Reese interacting with Elba’s president character in the movie’s third act. The film also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Tracy Letts, Greta Lee, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Anthony Ramos and Jason Clarke.

“A House of Dynamite” will be released in theaters in a limited release on Oct. 10, before rolling out on Netflix on Oct. 24.

This isn’t the first time Reese has played herself on video, the Chicago Sky forward previously was in music videos for NLE Choppa’s “Champions” and Latto featuring Cardi B’s “Put it on Da Floor Again.”

Reese tweeted, ‘Welp, I guess the cat is out of the bag.”

welp the cat is out the bag 🤭🫣😉 https://t.co/TExMs5XYFs — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) September 2, 2025

Reese was also speaking about her future in the Windy City this week, telling the Chicago Tribune, “I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me.”

Those comments will certainly raise eyebrows around the W, as the former national champion at LSU has watched her Chicago teams struggle in each of her first two seasons. After a 13-27 mark in her rookie campaign, the Sky have limped to a 9-30 record in 2025 under first year head coach Tyler Marsh.

“I’m not settling for the same s−−t we did this year,” Reese told the Tribune. “We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me.”

Reese clearly has aspirations to be more than just a basketball player, and she is seemingly putting the Sky organization on the hot seat to see if they can deliver the future she dreams of — a championship ending, worthy of the silver screen.