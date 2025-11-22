Bears vs. Steelers preview: Game picks, bold predictions, how to watch

The Bears, believe it or not, lead the NFC North with a 7-3 record, and are favored to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Soldier Field.

They’ll have to do so without their entire starting linebacker corps and their top cornerbacks. Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will not play because of an injury to his non-throwing hand, so Mason Rudolph will start in his place.

Chicago has played a bunch of close games to this point and likely will deal with another one in this Week 12 contest.

Let’s set you up with everything you need to know about this game, which players will play a significant role, and who Scott Bair (that’s me!!) and Nicholas Moreano believes will win in this Bears-Steelers game preview:

How to watch

Kickoff: Noon CT

TV: CBS

Radio: ESPN Chicago (1000 AM), LATINO MIX 93.5 FM (Spanish); Sirius XM Radio Channels 138 or 382

Out-of-market streaming: NFL Sunday Ticket (YouTube TV); NFL-plus

Wild card

LB D’Marco Jackson

The Bears’ backup linebacker is a core special teams player who rarely features on defense. He’ll need to play a central role Sunday as the team’s middle linebacker. It’s possible he’ll even wear the green dot and play most every snap.

Whether or not that’s the case, he’ll need to make the right pre-snap checks and help put the Bears’ defense in position for success. That’s a big job for a player who arrived later in the preseason and is the third option at the position. He’ll need to be strong against the run and a sound tackler to help the defense stay solid.

X factor

LT Ozzy Trapilo

Theo Benedet, a first-year pro left tackle, had been listed as questionable with a quadriceps injury, but he won’t play, as the Bears made him inactive Sunday.

Theo Benedet will not play today. Was questionable with a quad issue. Ozzy Trapilo steps in at LT. That's a factor vs. Nick Herbig and the Steelers edge rushers.



Bears inactives:

Theo Benedet

Jonathan Ford

Travis Homer

Jahdae Walker

Case Keenum

Noah Sewell

T.J. Edwards — Scott Bair (@ScottBairNFL) November 23, 2025

That means Trapilo will start at left tackle, and he’ll need to be solid in pass protection to let quarterback Caleb Williams do his thing. Trapilo will deal with Nick Herbig, who has 6.5 sacks and 36 total pressures this season. Alex Highsmith has 5.5 sacks and 19 total pressures on the season, but he will not play because of a pectoral injury.

Trapilo being an anchor in the passing game will give the Bears’ offense an opportunity to take yards in chunks and consistently move the chains.

Bold predictions

DJ Moore, Rome Odunze go explosive

The Steelers rank dead last in pass defense despite having excellent edge rushers. This is a get-right opportunity for Williams and the passing attack. The Bears have just missed on some deep shots, and there’s an opportunity connect on them.

Both Moore and Odunze will have big games with explosive plays and 100-plus yards. The receivers have favorable matchups outside and, if the Bears protect the passer well, they should be able to work the ball down the field. — SB

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka records his first Bears sack

This feels like a game in which Tryon-Shoyinka records his first career sack with the Bears. He’s used a quick first step in the past to sack opposing quarterbacks, and he’ll get one Sunday. Plus, the Bears’ defense will end the game with more sacks than the Steelers. — NM

Week 12 picks

Scott Bair’s selection

Steelers 28, Bears 24

This is a game the Bears could and probably should win. They’ve been on a run of winning with low-percentage plays, and at some point, the luck could run out. The Steelers can rush the passer, which will make them play well with a lead, and the defensive losses have stacked up to a critical point that the Bears can’t overcome.

Nicholas Moreano’s pick

Bears 24, Steelers 20

Everything is telling me to take the Steelers. The Bears are without their top three linebackers, and Pittsburgh’s pass rush can get after the quarterback. Caleb Williams needs to be the best player on the field. That means evading pressure, creating explosive plays downfield and leading his offense to score touchdowns. The Bears do that, improve to 8-3 and stay on top of the NFC North.