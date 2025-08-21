The Bears entered training camp with their first unit largely set.

That left precious few position battles to follow over the course of camp, with left tackle chief among them. That competition has been studied intently and is easy to follow, with players rotating in and out of the first unit throughout the course of camp and the offseason program before it.

There are a few others, including one defensive coordinator Dennis Allen opened at the No. 2 cornerback spot. There was some uncertainty at slot receiver, strong side linebacker and backup quarterback. Many of those questions have been resolved. Others, not so much.

Let’s take a look at which roles have been secured and others which remain a mystery heading into Friday’s preseason finale at Kansas City, the last major evaluation point to add to a player’s complete body of work over the offseason program and training camp.

Left tackle

The position’s importance and a massive number of combatants has put this battle under close examination all summer, with rep charting a regular aspect of Bears camp reports. It started as a three-man competition with rookie Ozzy Trapilo, second-year pro Kiran Amergadjie and incumbent starter Braxton Jones, who returned from significant ankle surgery to start camp.

There was some movement early last week, when Trapilo switched to his more natural spot at right tackle, which has sped up his footwork and play speed. Amegadjie returned from a short injury-related absence working almost exclusively with the third unit.

Theo Benedet, a 2024 undrafted free agent who has impressed in camp, started rotating with Jones after the preseason opener versus Miami. Jones had a lackluster showing versus the Dolphins, and coaches kept this position battle going.

Jones exclusively played with the starters during Sunday’s game versus Buffalo, and on-site reporters said he was the sole first-unit left tackle in Wednesday’s padded practice. This position battle hasn’t been officially declared but, unless something major happens, it sure seems like Jones will be the guy in Week 1. Head coach Ben Johnson made it clear, though, that the position could be reevaluated later in the years.

Cornerback

This is low-key the position battle with the most uncertainty. Actions speak louder than words in these competitions, and rep counts offer clues on their status. Here’s the tricky part about the No. 2 cornerback spot: The top options are both working with the first unit.

Jaylon Johnson has missed all of the preseason with a hamstring injury – he’s currently on the non-football injury list – leaving Tyrique Stevenson and Nahson Wright as first-unit players in camp.

The Bears hope Johnson will return in time to play Week 1. The second-team All-Pro will step right into one outside cornerback spot. Who takes the other one is a real unknown. Stevenson’s the incumbent starter, and he has been around the ball all summer. Wright has, too, fitting in well as a press-man cornerback in this system.

It might come down to preference. Wright’s a massive corner at 6-foot-4, with the length to be assertive at the line of scrimmage. Stevenson can do many things well and has been a three-down starter in the past, but inconsistency plagues him. It seems like Stevenson might maintain his post, but that’s no guarantee. The Bears will be happy to have both guys, especially with Terell Smith lost for the season with a knee injury.

Slot receiver

It’s hard to call this a position battle, considering Olamide Zaccheaus and Luther Burden III will be heavily involved in the offense. That said, Burden’s draft status suggested he could start the season as the top option in the slot. He has the talent to work there, with the preseason flashes that suggest he’ll be hard to handle at the NFL level.

Those things may be true, but Burden still can’t crack the first unit. Why? Zaccheaus has been awesome throughout camp. He has flashed every day and has gained quarterback Caleb Williams’ trust. The veteran has shined in joint practices and preseason games. Burden has, too, leaving Johnson will the enviable problem of getting both of them involved during the regular season. Given the play caller’s offensive creativity, that shouldn’t be a problem.

Backup quarterback

The Bears entered camp with two excellent options in Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum. Keenum is a veteran presence with experience as a starter and a relief pitcher, someone who has seen everything and is not overwhelmed by much. Bagent also has starter’s experience plus smarts and arm strength.

Clear separation has emerged.

Bagent has surged since Keenum has been out with a leg injury, with excellent preseason performances. If his status as the No. 2 wasn’t certain before, a two-year contract extension did the trick. The Bears have great confidence in Bagent over the short- and long-term.

Strongside linebacker

The Bears defense will spend tons of time in sub packages, especially with Kyler Gordon’s talent and versatility proving essential to success. The base package will be used, though, and that SAM spot opened up after Jack Sanborn was allowed to walk in free agency.

Noah Sewell grabbed hold of that position and hasn’t let go for weeks, taking drama from who will fill a role working with Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards when required.

